The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks give failed prospects Nicolas Beaudin, Evan Barratt fresh starts

Beaudin was traded to his hometown Canadiens and Barratt to his hometown Flyers during three minor moves by the Hawks on Wednesday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks give failed prospects Nicolas Beaudin, Evan Barratt fresh starts
Nicolas Beaudin passes the puck.

Nicolas Beaudin had fallen out of favor with the Blackhawks after briefly breaking into the NHL in 2021.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Kyle Davidson hasn’t hesitated throughout his short general manager tenure so far to give failed Blackhawks prospects opportunities for fresh starts elsewhere.

Wednesday represented the biggest wave of such moves yet, as the Hawks organization made three separate trades that moved on from Nicolas Beaudin, Evan Barratt and Riley McKay.

Beaudin was dealt to the Canadiens for forward Cameron Hillis, and Barratt was dealt to the Flyers for defenseman Cooper Zech.

McKay, Kirby Dach’s former junior-hockey teammate, was reunited with Dach in the Canadiens organization in what was technically a trade for future considerations (but realistically nothing) between Rockford and Laval, the two teams’ AHL affiliates.

Hillis, 22, and Zech, 23, will theoretically provide warm bodies to fill out lineups for Rockford or the Indy Fuel, the Hawks’ ECHL affiliate. Hillis, a 2018 third-round pick, played one NHL game last season but began this season in the ECHL. Zech has tallied 36 points in 131 AHL games for the Flyers and Bruins’ affiliates.

But these moves were really about helping out Beaudin and Barratt, even with little-to-no benefit to the Hawks. Tellingly, they’re both headed home: Beaudin hails from the Montreal suburb of Chateauguay, Quebec; Barratt grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Bristol, Pennsylvania, and played at Penn State.

They fall in the same category as Davidson’s trades last December that sent Malcolm Subban to the Sabres and Chad Krys to the Maple Leafs.

This marks a disappointing end to Beaudin’s tenure in particular. The 27th overall pick in 2018 — the Hawks’ second first-rounder that year after Adam Boqvist — had seemingly broken into the NHL during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, but he then fell completely out of favor after ex-GM Stan Bowman’s resignation. He’d spent last season and the first couple weeks of this season fighting for limited ice time on Rockford’s third defensive pairing.

“It has been hard sometimes,” Beaudin said in March. “We all want to be in the NHL. It’s not easy. The AHL is a tough league, a grinding league, so you’ve just got to keep going.”

Barratt, the Hawks’ third-round pick in 2017, had been decently productive for Rockford the past two seasons, recording 42 points in 90 games. But approaching his 24th birthday in February, his road to the NHL with the Hawks appeared difficult to plot out.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re not that old. You need to relax a little bit,’” Barratt said in September. “I’ve got to realize I’m still very young, I’ve got a lot to learn and my time will come eventually.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup
Blackhawks use ‘underdog mentality’ to hold off Panthers, win fourth straight
Alex Stalock’s fearless goaltending, big personality winning over Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor
Blackhawks’ trendsetting penalty kill fuels another comeback win against Kraken
Blackhawks’ solid start providing early validation of self-belief
The Latest
Former Teamsters boss John Coli walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a judge sentenced him to 19 months in prison, Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, 2022.
Crime
Former Teamsters boss John Coli gets 19 months in prison for illegal payments from Cinespace Studios
The feds enlisted Coli as a cooperator in 2019, just as a set of aggressive investigations into old-school, Chicago-style corruption turned public. He was seen as particularly significant given his ties to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, former Chicago Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel, and ex-Govs. Pat Quinn and Bruce Rauner.
By Jon Seidel
 
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 25: Stickers sit on the ballot box at a polling place during early voting on October 25, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Early voting for the mid-term election begins today in Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775891270
Columnists
The most important midterms of our lifetimes
Election denialism on the ballot could prove existentially important to our survival as a nation. Per FiveThirtyEight, out of 552 total Republican nominees running for office, 199 of them “fully denied” the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.
By S. E. Cupp
 
The “Denver Boot” is affixed to an automobile near the East Bank Club.
City Hall
Vote delayed on measure to allow booting of vehicles on private parking lots citywide
Chief sponsor Ald. Ariel Reboyras is retiring from the City Council, but his colleagues who want to stick around may have cold feet, he told the Sun-Times, because “they’re running for re-election. They don’t want this to hurt ’em.”
By Fran Spielman
 
AP22299543515179.jpg
Nation/World
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Wisconsin Christmas parade
The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each count.
By Todd Richmond | The Associated Press
 
AP22299554492815.jpg
Nation/World
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.
By Ed White | Associated Press
 