The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Patrick Kane hopes goal sparks streak, but Blackhawks’ balanced offense isn’t a problem

Even after breaking his goal drought Tuesday, Kane has recorded points on just 25% of the Hawks’ goals so far this season — a healthy indicator of a more diversified offense.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Patrick Kane hopes goal sparks streak, but Blackhawks’ balanced offense isn’t a problem
Patrick Kane celebrates his goal.

Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season Tuesday against the Panthers.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It was only a matter of time before Patrick Kane hit the back of the net.

After a notable — but not terribly concerning — five-game goal drought to start the season, Kane finally shattered his goose egg during the first period of the Blackhawks’ 4-2 win Tuesday.

The man with the third-most goals in franchise history was, personally, never worried at all. He had said as much before the game.

“I don’t think I want to stress about it too much,” Kane said. “I feel like our line is getting better every game, and there’s been chances the past couple games. [I’ve] just got to stay confident and be ready, when those chances come, to finish them off.”

And he said as much after the game, too.

“There’s going to be times throughout the season where you might go five games without a goal, but it’s probably more noticeable when it’s the beginning of the season,” he said. “So it’s nice to get one, but [I’ll] hopefully build off that and get hot here.”

The play that led to the goal likely matched what coach Luke Richardson imagined when he put Kane and newcomers Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou on the first line together. As Richardson himself said Tuesday, it demonstrated “what we’ve been working on since Day One.”

Following a dump-in and line change, Athanasiou stepped up at the attacking blue line to interrupt a Panthers breakout pass, allowing Domi to gather the puck in the neutral zone and pass to Athanasiou.

The speedy winger raced by Panthers defenseman Marc Staal down the wall before cutting and stopping behind the net. Domi drove into the crease, drawing two Panthers with him and leaving Kane wide-open at the faceoff dot on the side Athanasiou had vacated. Athanasiou passed to Kane and he had plenty of time to pick and hit his spot behind Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

“It’s a forecheck and an entry, and then the ‘F3’ is there as a good safety valve,” Richardson said. “It’s not rocket science; every team does it. But it’s just executing, and we’re executing better than everybody else right now.”

Through six games, Kane leads the Hawks with 32 shot attempts (second-place Seth Jones has 24) and 17 shots on goal, and he trails only Tyler Johnson in individual scoring chances (he has 16, Johnson has 17).

Kane has also tallied four assists, tying him for the team lead with Johnson — who unfortunately appears destined to miss significant time with the apparent foot or ankle injury he suffered Tuesday.

But the Hawks so far haven’t relied on Kane to drive their offense quite as much this season as in years past, and they’ve welcomed that trend.

He has recorded points on 25% of their goals and been on the ice for 38% of their scoring chances, down from 42% in both categories last season. That means other forwards are chipping in more — and indeed, the Hawks tout eight players with four or more points already.

“[Kane is] used to scoring, and this team is used to having him score,” Richardson said. “We need him to do that. But the beginning of the year is showing maybe we can score in different ways with different lines. That will take pressure off him.”

Added Kane: “You always want to feel that pressure that the team needs you to produce, and you always want to produce every night. But to win in this league, you need contributions from everyone. You can’t just depend on two or three guys. We’ve seen that over the years: Teams that have a lot of depth and can play four lines . . . seem to have the most success. It’s a good thing to have in here right now.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks give failed prospects Nicolas Beaudin, Evan Barratt fresh starts
Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup
Blackhawks use ‘underdog mentality’ to hold off Panthers, win fourth straight
Alex Stalock’s fearless goaltending, big personality winning over Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor
Blackhawks’ trendsetting penalty kill fuels another comeback win against Kraken
The Latest
Childhood pets are an early source of exposure to a range of harmless microbes as well as to potential allergens. Researchers are learning that via the gut microbiome, such exposure might have a positive effect on some children’s immune systems.&nbsp;
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Can a pet dog in childhood protect against developing schizophrenia later in life?
Researchers were surprised to find a statistically significant connection between having a dog in early childhood and a decrease in the risk of developing schizophrenia.
By Dr. Elizabeth Ko and Dr. Eve Glazier
 
Gun violence left four people dead and two others injured Oct. 26, 2022, in Chicago.
Crime
7-year-old boy among 4 people killed by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday, 3 others wounded
The 7-year-old was killed inside a Humboldt Park home, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a South Side shooting Saturday morning.
Man shoots woman, then himself in River North, leaving both in critical condition
Police said they found the 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man in an apartment building in the 1000 block of North LaSalle Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png
Crime
7-year-old boy killed when someone fires through window of home in Humboldt Park
The boy was in a bathroom washing his hands when he was hit in the abdomen around 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I cry for hours in dread of being an empty nester
With daughter living elsewhere and son about to join the Marines, mom is so grief-stricken, she sometimes doesn’t make it to work.
By Abigail Van Buren
 