Blackhawks’ streak snapped by Oilers in penalty-laden barnburner

After Tyler Johnson was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said the plan to replace Johnson on the special-teams units would depend on “just how many power plays and penalty kills we have.”

The answer, at least in the Hawks’ 6-5 loss Thursday against the Oilers? More than Richardson ever could’ve imagined.

Referees Chris Rooney and Jon McIsaac called an extremely tight game and the Hawks and Oilers played an extremely undisciplined game, leading to a parade to the penalty box of proportions rarely seen before in the United Center.

Twenty minor penalties were called in total, including 14 in the second period alone. The Hawks finished 2-for-10 on the ‘PP’ and the Oilers finished 3-for-7. Oilers forward Evander Kane was singlehandedly tagged for two cross-checking minors, one unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an incidental goalie interference call that, while not a minor, did disallow a goal.

“We did a good job on the penalty kill at times,” Richardson said. “But if you take that many penalties, special players in the league like [Connor] McDavid and [Leon] Draisaitl are going to make you pay.”

The game’s scoring ended up nearly equaling its refereeing in terms of absurdity. The two teams scored a combined five game-tying goals. McDavid completed his hat trick with a filthy deke past Jake McCabe and shot through Alex Stalock with 10 minutes left, but even that was ultimately overshadowed by more drama.

Evander Kane made up for his antics — and overcame a late goal by Hawks namesake Patrick Kane —by setting up Draisaitl for the game-winner with 37.6 seconds left.

“You tie it with three minutes left and you think you’re giving yourself a good chance at a point, and [then Draisaitl] finds those open areas,” Patrick Kane said. “That’s what he’s so good at. That’s why he scores so many goals.”

Johnson sidelined

Richardson didn’t offer an exact timeline for Johnson’s recovery from his sprained ankle. But he compared the injury to the one Boris Katchouk suffered in training camp, after which Katchouk was ruled out for four-to-six weeks.

The Hawks had initially feared Johnson’s injury would keep him out even longer than that.

“Ankle sprains are common nowadays, especially with the stiff boots and skates they wear,” Richardson said. “We’re lucky it’s hopefully short-term. He was playing so well, too, we’re going to miss him. But it’s definitely good news because it could’ve been worse.”

With the Hawks not wanting to disrupt the chemistry of the current third line (Jason Dickinson centering Philipp Kurashev and Sam Lafferty), Jujhar Khaira was promoted from the fourth to second line, taking Johnson’s spot on Jonathan Toews’ left wing.

Reese Johnson slotted into Khaira’s spot and scored his second career goal in the first period.

Father Kane

Patrick Kane’s son will turn 2 next month, and he’s old enough now to attend Hawks’ matinee games —including the win last weekend against the Kraken.

But there’s a difference between attending the games and enjoying them.

“He hates hockey,” Kane said this week with a sly smile. “I shouldn’t say he hates it, but he’ll play for like 30 seconds with me and then grab my stick and puts them back. He’d rather play with his construction trucks, or watch his mom cook or play in his little kitchen.”

