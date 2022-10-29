Blackhawks crumble against Sabres, spoiling Arvid Soderblom’s stellar bid for first win

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Blackhawks goaltending prospect Arvid Soderblom has already shown his talent at almost every level and in almost every setting. In Sweden, in the AHL and in the NHL preseason, he has consistently excelled.

But he hasn’t yet shown his best stuff in a real, official, meaningful NHL regular-season game and earned a win for his efforts.

For a long time, Saturday looked like it would finally be that breakthrough night —and Soderblom deserved for it to be. But the Hawks let him down late in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres, their second consecutive gut-punch defeat.

“He played great,” Hawks coach Luke Richardson said. “He really deserved better tonight. He looked really calm in there, made some really big saves on the primary scoring chances. That’s something we want to clean up as a team, especially in front of a young goaltender, but he showed a lot of poise out there.”

Added Soderblom: “Personally, I felt really good out there. [I made] a lot of good saves. I playedmy game and did my best. It always sucks to lose.”

The 23-year-old Swede stopped 36 of the first 37 shots he faced but finished with a less-remarkable stat line of 41 saves on 45 shots after the Sabres rallied late.

Tage Thompson scored twice in the last nine minutes before Victor Olofsson buried a game-winning power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime.

“We [need to] go back a step, take a look at this and realize it’s now two [bad] games, it’s not just one,” Richardson said. “We have to...play just a little bit smarter situationally, like laying pucks ahead to the next zone and doing a little bit of forechecking, or getting changes in and not turning over pucks.”

The Hawks’ defensive miscues, which were plentiful especially in the first and third periods, ironically allowed Soderblom to demonstrate many of his strengths. He made 14 high-danger saves, tied for the most by any Hawks goalie since Corey Crawford on Feb. 21, 2020.

Soderblom intriguingly plays a somewhat opposite style to current Hawks goalie counterpart Alex Stalock. While Stalock immediately injects any game with chaos, Soderblom’s presence almost makes one forget there’s a goalie at all — he makes the job look that simple and easy.

The Sabres generated several semi-breakaways Saturday that Soderblom stopped by challenging the shooter to cut down his angle —his 6-3 frame doesn’t leave much open space —and then using his quick glove-hand reflexes to snare the shot.

“[He’s] understanding [that] with his size, he doesn’t need to cheat,” Richardson said. “He has to trust that he’ll get there. It makes it him feel confident. A big guy with a good glove, that’s a good recipe for a good goaltender.”

The Hawks have high hopes for him, not only because of how talented he looks but also because of his stellar results at every stage of his career so far. He posted .924 and .921 save percentages his final two seasons in Sweden’s pro leagues, then a .919 save percentage in 38 AHL games last season, then a .939 save percentage in his one Hawks preseason start last month.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t yet fully translated that skill into big-league results. His NHL career save percentage remains an underwhelming .879 after Saturday, weighed down by two tough starts last winter.

And he might not get many opportunities to do so this season if Petr Mrazek returns soon. The Hawks would prefer Soderblom to keep building confidence in Rockford.

“[That was] both my first point and my best game so far,” he said. “You want to get the win. [I’m] sad it didn’t come today, but hopefully it comes in the future.”

