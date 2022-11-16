The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks lose to Blues as Seth Jones’ absence becomes increasingly noticeable

The Hawks are now 2-4-2 since Seth Jones’ broken thumb after falling 5-2 on Wednesday. Caleb Jones has particularly struggled without his brother.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks lose to Blues as Seth Jones’ absence becomes increasingly noticeable
Blues_Blackhawks_Hockey__1_.jpg

The Blues beat the Blackhawks 5-2 on Wednesday.

AP Photos

Seth Jones can’t come back soon enough for the Blackhawks’ undermanned defense. His absence was more obvious than ever Wednesday in the Hawks’ 5-2 loss to the Blues, their eighth defeat in their last nine meetings against their rival to the south.

But his return is not imminent, no matter how badly the Hawks wish it was.

Two and a half weeks into his estimated three-to-four week absence, X-ray imagery on Jones’ fractured right thumb is still cloudy, and he’s still feeling discomfort when making hard passes.

He’ll get another X-ray in a week or so, hoping for more conclusive results — but by then, he’ll already be on the long end of that estimated timeline. Coach Luke Richardson admitted Wednesday that Seth Jones is probably at least 10-to-14 days away.

“Right from the beginning, we have [missed him], but it shows now,” Richardson said. “We’re trying to bide our time to get him back. It’s a collective group, not just the six ‘D’ that are in the lineup, but we have to play better defensively, kill those plays and get going on the offense — so we’re not in that ‘D’-zone for a long time, so we don’t overwork guys that are playing a little bit more and higher up on the totem pole [than normal].”

The Hawks miraculously went 3-0-1 last January when Jones missed some time due to COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, they’re faring much worse without him this season. Their loss Wednesday dropped them to 2-4-2 since Oct. 30, when he was ruled out.

Caleb Jones, in particular, has fallen into the worst stretch of his Hawks career without his brother by his side. He followed up his egregious turnover Monday against the Hurricanes with a night full of blunders Wednesday. All five Blues goals were scored with him on the ice, making him just the third NHL player this season to finish a game minus-five or worse.

“The first ones were tough luck,” Richardson said. “And then things happen. Later in the game, he could definitely be better.”

But even other than Caleb Jones, Alec Regula also struggled in his reinsertion into the lineup Wednesday, and Jack Johnson remains heavily overworked and overslotted as a top-pairing defenseman alongside Jake McCabe.

The Hawks’ defense would hardly be elite with Seth Jones, but it’s especially laden with holes during his absence.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa anticipates ‘amazing feeling’ at Blackhawks jersey retirement ceremony Sunday
Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh adding more physicality to his game
Blackhawks’ offensive woes continue in shutout loss to Hurricanes
Popular ex-Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan adjusting to smaller role on Hurricanes
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane, enduring relatively slow start, searches for more puck touches
Blackhawks’ MacKenzie Entwistle adjusting to playing left wing for first time
The Latest
St. Rita’s Morez Johnson, Jr., (35) dunks against Denmark Olar.
High School Basketball
Nationally-ranked St. Rita is all grown up: ‘This is it, right now. State or bust.’
The Mustangs have loaded up with three major transfers: Nojus Indrusaitis from Lemont, Nashawn Holmes from Homewood-Flossmoor and Joseph Worthington-White from Indiana.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Young’s Maia Downes (34) shoots the ball during the game against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Wednesday’s girls high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the state
By Associated Press
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
No Zion, no problem? Not for Bulls, who were embarrassed in latest loss
With Zion Williamson sidelined on Wednesday, it seemed like the Bulls - and Patrick Williams - would have a much easier go at it. But an all-too familiar formula again haunted the starting unit, and now there are more questions for the Bulls after a third-straight loss.
By Joe Cowley
 
One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting June 26, 2022, onboard a CTA bus in Garfield Park.
News
Police to increase presence on CTA during busy holiday shopping season
More officers will be patrolling downtown business district stations as stores open earlier and close later, Chicago Police Commander Joe Bird said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
This image shows the entrance to a proposed underground warehouse and commercial space. The developer is trying to convince Southeast Side residents that the project will bring jobs and other community benefits.
Environment
Ozingas still trying to sway Southeast Siders on massive underground warehouse
The family that owns the namesake cement company has spent almost two years trying to sell the idea of a 6 million-square-foot space under former steel mill land.
By Brett Chase
 