The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 26, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ abilities to stay confident, optimistic being tested by woeful November

After going 4-3-2 in October, Luke Richardson challenged the Hawks to post an even better record in November. Instead, they’ve fallen into the NHL’s basement, going 2-7-2 this month with two games left in it.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ abilities to stay confident, optimistic being tested by woeful November
Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek makes a save.

Blackhawks goalie Petr Mrazek has learned how to flush away bad losses, but the Hawks’ November woes are putting his mental resilience to the test.

AP Photo/LM Otero

In 302 games over 11 years in the NHL, Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek has experienced his fair share of heartbreaking losses.

The Hawks’ 6-4 defeat Wednesday against the Stars — Mrazek’s most recent start — does rank fairly high on the list. Allowing five goals (four by Mrazek, one into an empty net) in the final 10 minutes after taking a 4-1 lead certainly stings. 

But it’s not the worst. The Red Wings’ 7-6 overtime loss to the Islanders on Feb. 9, 2018, holds that title in his opinion. Mrazek and the Wings led that game 5-2 with just six minutes left before conceding four goals on a five-minute penalty kill, regrouping to tie it late and then falling in overtime anyway.

In any case, put Mrazek in any game situation — good or bad — and he has probably experienced something similar before.

“I’ve been here for a while,” he said. “Every day in the league...it’s never the same. You can play a team today and win 1-0; you can play them tomorrow and lose 8-0. That’s how the league is.”

He has learned, by necessity, how to mentally flush away almost anything. By the end of Hawks practice Thursday, he was smiling again. He’ll likely be smiling at morning skate Sunday, too, preparing to face the Jets.

“To me, [you have to] just forget about it,” he added. “[There’s] nothing you can change right now. What you can change is show up here, be happy to be around, work hard on and off the ice and get to another one.”

Many of Mrazek’s Hawks teammates could probably tell similar tales and claim similar hardiness to the NHL’s volatility. The Hawks are rebuilding, but their current NHL roster isn’t actually that young or inexperienced (yet).

Their roster does lack talent, though, which is the biggest possible weakness. That’s a difficult fact to acknowledge, but coach Luke Richardson has indirectly alluded to it enough times that he’s clearly aware of it.

Overcoming that talent gap requires perfect game plans, relentless work ethic and some favorable luck. Early on, during their 4-3-2 October, they walked that fine line successfully. Richardson, encouraged, challenged his team to finish November with an even better record.

They will not. In fact, they’re an abysmal 2-7-2 this month with two games left. They’ve fallen to 29th in the NHL, just three points ahead of the last-place Ducks and one point ahead of the Blue Jackets and Senators. Their chances of landing the No. 1 pick are skyrocketing, but nothing else is — and no one in the locker or coaching rooms can take any solace in the draft implications.

Annoyingly for the Hawks, over the last three games, they’ve looked much closer to their October selves than their first-half-of-November selves. They’ve been leading or tied in every third period, having carried play for significant stretches against three teams (the Penguins, Stars and Canadiens) with winning records.

But they’re currently receiving no reward for it, and they can only stomach so much Mrazek-esque mental flushing.

“It is frustrating,” Richardson said. “It’s disappointing sitting in that room as a player, putting all the effort out for 60 minutes and...only getting one point out of three pretty good games. But there’s 82 games, so you have to look ahead. You have to think, as an optimist, the next three games will be two home wins and [we’ll] start off the road trip with a win. 

“That’s how I look at it. And I talk to the players that way, so hopefully they feel that way and have confidence in each other. It breeds just like negativity does. So we have to make sure we’re positive and help ourselves out of this, because no one else is going to help us.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks lose in Luke Richardson’s first coaching matchup against Martin St. Louis
Kirby Dach shows Blackhawks what he has become in triumphant return to Chicago
Patrick Kane still ‘happy to be playing hockey,’ even as Blackhawks struggle
Blackhawks collapse late in embarrassing loss to Stars
Blackhawks experimenting with five-forward power-play unit, for now
Blackhawks’ Caleb Jones maintaining confidence — with Luke Richardson’s help — through recent adversity
The Latest
Michigan receiver Cornelius Johnson, front, outruns Ohio State defenders Cameron Brown, right, and Brenten Jones to score a touchdown during the first half Saturday.
College Sports
No. 3 Michigan rolls over No. 2 Ohio State
The Wolverines advance to the Big Ten championship next Saturday, with hopes for a second straight playoff appearance firmly in their control.
By Mitch Stacy | Associated Press
 
Nazareth’s Zach Hayes (7) reacts as William Beargie (50) hoists the IHSA Class 5A state trophy amongst teammates after winning the game against Peoria.
High School Football
Nazareth wins a shootout to capture Class 5A title
Nearly 90 points were scored in the Class 5A state championship game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, but the deciding moment was defensive.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Shoppers ride a trolley in the Ravenswood neighborhood on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce organized trolleys to transport shoppers around stores in the neighborhood.
Business
A ‘perfect foil’ to Black Friday: Ravenswood deploys trolleys for Small Business Saturday event
As part of citywide Small Business Saturday events, the Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce rented trolleys to carry visitors along a route of local shops.
By Zack Miller
 
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks
Bears
With Justin Fields questionable, Bears promote QB Nathan Peterman
If Fields can’t play because of a separated left shoulder, Peterman would back up Trevor Siemian.
By Patrick Finley
 
At least 20 people were shot over the first two days of the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Chicago.
Crime
7 killed, 13 wounded in Thanksgiving weekend shootings across Chicago
Three people were killed in separate shootings within 15 minutes early Saturday on the South Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 