Blackhawks send down Arvid Soderblom, call up Isaak Phillips in flurry of moves

The Blackhawks sent one notable prospect down to the AHL but called up another in a series of four significant transactions Monday.

Goaltender Arvid Soderblom was sent to Rockford with goaltender Alex Stalock (concussion) finally activated off injured reserve. Meanwhile, defenseman Isaak Phillips was called up from Rockford with defenseman Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) placed on injured reserve.

Soderblom, 23, held up admirably well in a difficult situation over the past two months and proved he has high potential to be an NHL starter down the road. A rough final start Sunday against the Rangers dropped his save percentage to .894, but he still saved 1.5 goals above expected.

Stalock’s return finally restores the Hawks’ goalie tandem to the veteran duo it was originally supposed to be: Petr Mrazek and Stalock. It’s unclear if Stalock will start one of the Hawks’ last two games — Wednesday against the Predators; Friday against the Blue Jackets — before the NHL’s Christmas break.

Tinordi’s stretch of bad injury luck continued Sunday when he took a slap shot to the mouth, and he’ll miss at least those two games as a result.

But Phillips’ first Hawks stint of the season will be interesting. Already in his third pro season at age 21, he has ascended rapidly up the Hawks’ prospect hierarchy after making his first four NHL appearances last season. He has dominated in Rockford, leading all AHL defensemen with a plus-17 rating and ranking ninth among AHL defensemen in scoring (with 17 points in 25 games).

