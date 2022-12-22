The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

With aggressiveness long gone, Blackhawks’ penalty kill bleeding goals

The Hawks have allowed a power play goal in seven straight games — for the first time since 2016 — and rank 31st in the NHL in net PK rate since Nov. 17, when the unit’s decline began.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE With aggressiveness long gone, Blackhawks’ penalty kill bleeding goals
Connor Murphy fights for the puck.

The Blackhawks’ penalty kill allowed another goal Wednesday against the Predators.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Blackhawks’ penalty killers all made mistakes simultaneously after a faceoff loss during the third period Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, the Predators’ power play scored in six seconds, providing the insurance goal in their eventual 4-2 win.

And that has been a recurring theme for the Hawks lately. For the first time since October 2016, they’ve conceded a power-play goal in seven consecutive games — an especially remarkable feat considering their opponents have had only one power-play opportunity in three of those games.

Coach Luke Richardson said Thursday the Hawks’ PK coverage breakdowns are similar to their five-on-five coverage breakdowns — which, make no mistake, are also prevalent — but “more glorified” because they’re happening against top opposing players, who are more likely to take advantage.

On Wednesday, Nashville’s Ryan Johansen won the draw in the right circle against Jason Dickinson. The puck went back to Roman Josi at the right point. Josi passed across to fellow Predators defenseman Thomas Novak, who was skating down from the left point in a likely set play. 

Johansen curled around and somewhat blocked both Dickinson and Connor Murphy’s routes to the left side of the zone. The big mistakes, however, were made by Jack Johnson and Sam Lafferty. 

Originally, Johnson was assigned to cover the right side and Murphy the left side, but they could’ve switched in the moment once Murphy was held up getting across. Instead, Johnson simply pointed with his stick at Novak’s open lane but stayed on the right side.

And Lafferty, from his starting position on the inside of the faceoff circle, tried to get across into Novak’s lane from the goal side of Predators forward Filip Forsberg, which allowed Forsberg to essentially box him out. Richardson called it “borderline interference” but clarified that every team does it, including the Hawks.

Lafferty alternatively should’ve taken an outside route — up toward the blue line — to evade Forsberg and take away the Josi-to-Novak passing lane. Richardson said they call it “leaking out.”

“It’s just a missed assignment,” he added. “The next penalty kill was much better. But we’ve got to make sure we do it better every time, not do it better the next time.”

The Hawks’ dire recent penalty-killing struggles are somewhat surprising, considering what a bright spot the unit was earlier this season.

Richardson installed during training camp a PK system that emphasized aggressive forechecking, and it yielded plenty of fruit at first. Through Nov. 16, the Hawks were tied for 12th in the NHL with an 83.3% net PK rate — a stat which factors in power-play goals allowed as well as shorthanded goals scored — and were allowing the fourth-fewest scoring chances per minute.

But since Nov. 17 against the Bruins, the Hawks rank 31st with a 61.1% net PK rate (leading only the Kraken) and have allowed the second-most scoring chances per minute (leading only the Coyotes). They’ve conceded 14 goals on 36 power plays.

Their supposed aggressiveness isn’t failing, it’s just nonexistent. That’s partly because their shorthanded faceoff winning percentage has regressed, too, falling from a league-leading 59.3% through Nov. 16 to just 45.9% since.

“Because they’ve been lit up lately, we can talk about it all we want, but there’s an insecurity inside to play aggressive,” Richardson said.

“Early in the season, when we were so aggressive up ice, part of it is we got clears off faceoffs when we had fresh legs. It created disruption on [opposing power plays], and it kept us out of the ‘D’-zone. Now, it seems like we’re in the ‘D’-zone the whole time on the PK. So then you’re tired and when you get [the puck] out, you have to change, and you don’t really have that opportunity to get up ice. So it’s kind of a trickle effect.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ lead proves short-lived in loss to Predators
Kevin Lankinen returns to Chicago amid strong start with Predators: ‘This is my path’
Blackhawks prospect Isaak Phillips brings increased confidence, grit into juicy NHL opportunity
Blackhawks satisfied with box-plus-one defensive structure, just not with execution
Blackhawks send down Arvid Soderblom, call up Isaak Phillips in flurry of moves
Luke Richardson’s attentiveness toward Blackhawks goalies rare among NHL coaches
The Latest
Cletora Kirkman walks past a mural dedicated to domestic violence awareness honoring Myrtis Jackson at 75th Pl and South Ashland Ave, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Making domestic battery an automatic felony could backfire
A night or two in jail could lead to job loss and the main source of income for affected families. Survivors may drop charges if they feel that their abuser may be sent to prison.
By Letters to the Editor
 
TPBE_KS_027.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Pale Blue Eye’: Christian Bale impresses again as detective partnered with young Edgar Allan Poe
Even when the 19th century mystery takes some insanely big dramatic swings, Bale is immersed in his performance.
By Richard Roeper
 
Grounds crew work to clear snow off the field at Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 265: Brrr down
Bear weather isn’t really a thing when the opposing team comes from Buffalo.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Pilsen_18th_vacant_lot_street_sign_2.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Pilsen residents press for affordable housing, toy giveaways spark holiday joy and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears predictions: Week 16 vs. Bills
The Sun-Times’ experts offer their picks for the Bears’ game Saturday against the Bills:
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 4 more
 