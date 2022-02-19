 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks’ 1-0 shootout loss Friday the first of its kind in franchise history

It was the Hawks’ first goal-less game since 2003 and first game ever to go to a shootout scoreless.

By Ben Pope
The Blackhawks-Stars game featured plenty of oddities and anomalies.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Blackhawks-Stars game Friday became the 50th game in NHL history to head to a shootout tied 0-0.

But for the Hawks, it was the first such game ever. It was also their first game with zero total goals since a 0-0 tie against the Coyotes in January 2003, before the shootout era.

The team’s third sellout crowd of the season — the announced attendance was 19,845 — thus witnessed a one-of-a-kind night in franchise history, a game somehow simultaneously the most boring and the most memorable possible.

“I’ll take a lot of those games,” interim coach Derek King said after the 1-0 shootout loss. “Obviously, our guys aren’t happy about that, because they want to score goals. But that’s a really good hockey team and we took them to the end. It could’ve gone either way. I was really happy with our performance. It was a good rebound for us.”

Marc-Andre Fleury became the 36th goalie to record a shutout and a loss decision in the same game, although Henrik Lundqvist, Mike Smith, Brian Elliott and Steve Mason have somehow already done that three times each.

The fact the Hawks hadn’t even been in that situation before was actually somewhat surprising. They’d headed to overtime tied 0-0 five times before in the shootout era, including four times between March 2015 and December 2016.

But all five times, someone scored in overtime to provide the game’s lone goal. Jonathan Toews’ first two goals of the 2015-16 season were actually both 1-0 overtime winners in consecutive games against the Lightning and Ducks.

That trend finally snapped Friday, despite plenty of chances for both teams in an admittedly exciting, back-and-forth overtime. Five of the game’s 14 total high-danger scoring chances occurred in overtime, with a number of near-misses and squandered two-on-one rushes. And that allowed history to be made.

Friday’s game also featured several other notable, if easily overlooked, statistical anomalies and overlooked oddities.

The first period had only one commercial break, as the under-10 and under-six breaks never happened due to a lack of stoppages and other technicalities. The 20 minutes on the clock took only 26 real-time minutes to complete.

Jake McCabe’s sixth-round shootout attempt made him the first Hawks defenseman to appear in a shootout since Michal Rozsival and Nick Leddy both went in 2013. He’s the seventh defenseman in franchise history to do so.

“We did a little shootout game [in practice this week, and McCabe] went down and scored a couple of goals,” King said, justifying the decision. “I’m like, ‘You know what, if we’re getting [to the fourth] round and going, I might call on you.’ He was like, ‘Really?’”

“I was hot this week in shootouts, so King gave me the chance,” McCabe said. “I thought I made a pretty good shot, but the goalie got his knob [of his stick] on it, so it’s unfortunate that one didn’t go in.”

The Hawks deployed a line where a winger (Sam Lafferty) took faceoffs instead of the center (Kirby Dach), as well.

That’s a rarely seen concept, but it was arguably surprising it took the Hawks this long to try it, considering Dach’s extreme faceoff woes. The strategy worked, too, as Lafferty won seven of 12 draws while Dach lost his only one.

Now heading into Sunday’s game against the high-flying Panthers, the Hawks have lost six consecutive games at the United Center, their eighth-longest home losing streak ever. Losses Sunday and next Friday (against the Devils) would make the ignominious streak tied for their longest since 1947.

Note: Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct after spraying the face of MacKenzie Entwistle with his water bottle Friday as Entwistle skated off for a concussion check.

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Josephine ‘Jo’ Baskin Minow, Chicago philanthropist and political influencer, dies at 95

Josephine "Jo" Baskin Minow left her mark on the city’s cultural institutions and took pride in her years of advocacy work during her "lifetime love affair with Chicago," her family said.

By Katie Anthony

Bulls guard Zach LaVine is becoming his own boss - like it or not

Whether it’s how he’s handled this entire left knee situation or his decisions on when and where he’ll play, LaVine made it very clear on Saturday that while outside opinions are appreciated, his opinion is the one that matters at the end of the day.

By Joe Cowley

Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA

The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

By Associated Press

Ex-Illinois Gov. Edgar warns: To beat Gov. Pritzker, other Dems, GOP gov nominee should not ‘scare part of the state’

Edgar, a Republican, said on the Sun-Times "At the Table" talk show, "There’s no doubt Trump has a huge following in Downstate Illinois."

By Lynn Sweet

Person killed, 4 hurt in crash on I-94 near South Holland

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Their name has not yet been released.

By Sun-Times Wire

Saturday’s IHSA state basketball playoff scores

All the scores from regionals around the area.

By Michael O'Brien