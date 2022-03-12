The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks rally together, roar past Senators after injury to defenseman Connor Murphy

Down to 16 healthy skaters after Murphy and forward Tyler Johnson were knocked out of the game, the Hawks stormed back for a 6-3 victory.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
 March 12, 2022 09:54 PM
SHARE Blackhawks rally together, roar past Senators after injury to defenseman Connor Murphy
Blackhawks_Senators_Hockey.jpg

Jonathan Toews scored twice to spark the Blackhawks’ comeback over the Senators on Saturday.

AP Photos

At first, it was hard to believe it had happened again.

As defenseman Connor Murphy lay motionless on the ice just 2:40 into the game Saturday — the third time in a Blackhawks game this season a player had been knocked out by a high hit — the rest of the Hawks gathered on the ice, mentally shaken.

‘‘It’s hard not to be rattled,’’ captain Jonathan Toews said later. ‘‘For a second, your focus is taken away from the game. It’s hard to regroup and to care about the game when your thoughts are with your teammate, when you really don’t know if he’s OK.’’

The anxiety and distraction lingered with the Hawks for the rest of the first period. Then it transformed into fuel.

Down to 16 healthy skaters, the Hawks dominated the second and third periods — putting together one of their best 40-minute stretches this season — to rally for a 6-3 victory against the host Senators.

‘‘We came out in the second and said, ‘Let’s win this one for Murph,’ ’’ defenseman Caleb Jones said. ‘‘We stuck together as a team. We knew we’d get our chances. We were able to finish some of them, and it ended up being a good night.’’

Murphy had just started turning around with the puck when the Senators’ Parker Kelly hit him from behind, crushing his head into the glass in the lower corner of the offensive zone. Kelly was ejected, giving the Hawks a five-minute major power play, although the only goal in the five minutes turned out to be a short-handed strike by the Senators.

Later in the period, forward Tyler Johnson — in only his sixth game back from disc-replacement surgery — suffered a possible concussion when teammate Dominik Kubalik’s dump-in inadvertently hit him in the head.

Murphy and Johnson nonetheless were cleared to travel with the team back to Chicago, which interim coach Derek King called ‘‘good news.’’

It’s certainly better news than what was distributed after forward Jujhar Khaira was knocked out by the Rangers’ Jacob Trouba on Dec. 7 or after the Stars’ Tanner Kero was knocked out by forward Brett Connolly on Dec. 18.

The injuries still left the Hawks, who shuffled their lineup as much as possible after their loss Thursday to the Bruins, with 10 healthy forwards for most of the game after originally dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Toews ignited the group, first by fighting the Senators’ Zach Sanford, then by scoring twice in the first three minutes of the second period to tie the score. Patrick Kane’s assist on the first of Toews’ goals moved him into sole possession of second place on the Hawks’ career-points leaderboard.

‘‘We got to regroup and just respond as a team,’’ Toews said. ‘‘Getting a couple of goals like that helped, and we just stuck with our game from there on out. . . . Everyone was jumping in on the offense, and it was fun to see.’’

Jones’ first career multigoal game — his first goal gave the Hawks their first lead of the night at 3-2 and his second their first two-goal lead of the night at 5-3 — helped keep the momentum going for the offense, which has scored 35 goals in the last eight games.

The defense, meanwhile, repeatedly stifled the Senators’ efforts to move through the neutral zone with possession, conceding only 13 shots on goal after the first period and 23 overall.

‘‘[I told them to] relax and just play,’’ King said. ‘‘We were just off a little bit, whether it was from seeing your teammate get stretchered off or not. I just kind of calmed them down and [told them to] focus on a period at a time and then go out there and play hockey. And they did. They did a great job.’’

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks defensemen share what makes Alex DeBrincat’s shot so difficult to defend
Blackhawks trade buzz: Marc-Andre Fleury situation remains a conundrum
Blackhawks’ comeback negated by late goal in loss to Bruins
Regardless of trade fate, Dylan Strome can take pride in having proved doubters wrong
Norm Maciver returns as Blackhawks’ associate general manager, overseeing scouting
Blackhawks continue dominance over Ducks as Patrick Kane, Dylan Strome erupt
The Latest
caruso5.jpg
Bulls
‘Caru-Show’ back on the air, as Bulls sparked by Alex Caruso’s return
The defensive specialist was out of the lineup since Jan. 21, thanks to a Grayson Allen flagrant-2 that fractured Caruso’s right wrist, but made his return in the Saturday win over the Cavaliers.
By Joe Cowley
March 12, 2022 10:16 PM
Glenbard West hoists the trophy after winning the game against Young.
High School Basketball
Glenbard West caps magical season with dominant win in Class 4A title game
Over the course of the past five months, Glenbard West became more than a basketball team.
By Michael O’Brien
March 12, 2022 09:29 PM
Zach3.jpg
Bulls
Bulls guard Zach LaVine sidelined again with left knee discomfort
After sitting out the last two days coming out of the Detroit game because the knee was again sore, the hope was that LaVine could go against the Cavaliers on Saturday. That wasn’t the case, as the day-by-day knee saga continued.
By Joe Cowley
March 12, 2022 08:14 PM
Cubs_Dodgers_Baseball_1_.jpg
White Sox
White Sox sign infielder Josh Harrison, reliever Joe Kelly
Harrison will likely man second base; Kelly strengthens bullpen, possibly paving way for Kimbrel deal
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 12, 2022 06:50 PM
IMG_4141.jpg
Short camp concern: ‘Everyone is worried about the arms,” White Sox’ La Russa says
Pitchers at various levels of readiness coming into camp
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 12, 2022 05:40 PM