Monday, March 21, 2022
Blackhawks trade Marc-Andre Fleury to Wild for 2nd-round pick

The beloved goalie’s short run in Chicago ended Monday with a trade deadline day move north.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
 March 21, 2022 10:39 AM
merlin_103480108.jpg

Marc-Andre Fleury was traded from the Blackhawks to Wild on Monday.

Charles Rex Arbogast, AP Photos

Marc-Andre Fleury’s time in Chicago has ended after less than nine months.

The Blackhawks traded the legendary goalie to the Wild on Monday — hours before the NHL trade deadline — for a conditional second-round draft pick.

The pick could become a first-rounder if the Wild reach the Western Conference Final and Fleury wins four or more games in the first two playoff rounds, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported.

Fleury finishes his Hawks tenure with a 19-21-5 record, 2.95 goals-against average and .908 save percentage — an unremarkable and largely unsuccessful footnote in his Hall of Fame-bound career.

But he still managed to become arguably the most popular Hawks player to teammates and fans alike in years, demonstrating the power of immensely likable personality and steadfast character.

The Maple Leafs, Capitals and Oilers, among other teams, had pursued Fleury for months as new Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson tried to recoup a first-round pick for his top trade chip. But Fleury’s unofficial no-trade clause and apparent unwillingness to join any of those teams ultimately forced Davidson’s hand.

For a while, it seemed a trade might not come to fruition after all. But Minnesota’s late-emerging interest changed things. The Wild traded goalie Kaapo Kahkonen to the Sharks in a surprising separate trade Monday, meaning Fleury and Cam Talbot will now compose their goaltending duo for their postseason run.

This story will be updated.

