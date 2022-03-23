The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks sign new prospect goalie from Providence, Jaxson Stauber

Stauber, who signed a two-year contract Wednesday, posted a .922 save percentage in 37 college games for Providence this season.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
 March 23, 2022 08:16 PM
SHARE Blackhawks sign new prospect goalie from Providence, Jaxson Stauber
Stauber10.jpg

Former Providence goalie Jaxson Stauber signed with the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Stew Milne/Providence Athletics

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Blackhawks now at least have two goaltenders signed for 2022-23.

Jaxson Stauber, a 22-year-old undrafted free agent out of Providence, inked a two-year entry-level contract Wednesday with the Hawks. It’ll kick in next season, run through 2024 and carry a $883,750 salary cap hit.

Stauber joins fellow 22-year-old prospect Arvid Soderblom as the two signed goalies, with Kevin Lankinen — who started Wednesday against the Ducks — and Collin Delia still pending unrestricted free agents. Stauber’s addition hardly alters the uncertainty of the goalie plan at the NHL level, but he does flesh out the organizational depth slightly.

“Restocking our prospect pool continues to be a priority for me, and agreeing to terms with Jaxson is a great step in making sure there is no drop-off in our goaltender development,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement.

Stauber went 11-7-5 with a .916 save percentage last season for Providence and improved to 21-14-2 with a .921 save percentage this season. Scouting reports describe him as a 6-3 goalie who is athletic and quick but needs some refining.

“Building off a sophomore season in which he was named one of college hockey’s best goalies, the sustained success he displayed during his junior year was notable, as we believe that will continue with our coaching,” Davidson added.

Four recalls

With the trade deadline passed, the Blackhawks — and every other team — are now limited to just four more AHL call-ups the rest of the season.

There are exceptions for emergency situations due to injury, where they wouldn’t be able to field a full lineup without a recall, but that’s the basic rule. That’s why there won’t be a constant stream of prospects cycling through Chicago over the next month even as the Hawks explicitly begin rebuilding.

Plus, the Hawks want to keep Rockford’s current lineup as intact as possible for their own playoff push, which will give prospects the experience of playing in high-stakes games.

When it comes to top prospect Lukas Reichel, however, it does sound like he’ll spend some more time in Chicago before season’s end. If he plays five more games (on top of the five he has already played), it’ll burn the first year of his entry-level contract, but Davidson said Monday that factor “doesn’t really come into the equation.”

“He has been playing well down in Rockford, just continuing that development process,” Davidson said. “More exposure to the NHL, more games, is really beneficial for him. We’ll look to get him up here again at some point. When that is, I’m not totally clear on. But we’ll definitely consider it.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews’ Blackhawks future uncertain as he considers ‘what it’d be like to play for another team’
Calvin de Haan surprised he wasn’t traded but happy to stay, for now, with Blackhawks
United Center lifts proof of vaccination, negative-test requirement
Blackhawks, Wild, Marc-Andre Fleury compromise to make deadline trade happen
Blackhawks trade Ryan Carpenter to Flames but keep Dominik Kubalik, Calvin de Haan
Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and other trade candidates play in Blackhawks’ loss to Jets
The Latest
Proviso West High School at 4701 Harrison St. in Hillside.
Education
Proviso Teachers Union reaches tentative agreement with school board, ending two-week strike
“The Board, District administrators and teachers look forward to continuing to work together to maintain and enhance the quality of education and fiscal stability of District 209 for the benefit of our students, staff and community,” District 209 School Board President Rodney Alexander said Wednesday.
By Manny Ramos
March 23, 2022 09:08 PM
A woman was beaten to death Mar. 23, 2022, in Englewood.
News
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home
The 47-year-old was found unresponsive about 6:50 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Vincennes Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
Fans storm the court at the conclusion of a college basketball game in Champaign, Ill., on Sunday, March 6, 2022. After about two months of falling COVID-19 cases, pandemic restrictions have been lifted across the U.S., and many people are taking off their masks and returning to indoor spaces.
Editorials
Latest news on pandemic death toll, BA.2 variant: sobering, but no need to panic
Nearly 19,000 more people died in Cook County than expected in 2020 and 2021, mostly from COVID but also from other causes. Meanwhile, the “stealth” variant is spreading, but experts say there’s no cause for alarm.
By CST Editorial Board
March 23, 2022 09:00 PM
State Sen. Darren Bailey, left, at a campaign event in Palatine earlier this month; Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, right, campaigns in Chicago in October.&nbsp;
Elections
Darren Bailey and Jesse Sullivan win the lottery! (For sought-after spots on GOP primary ballot)
But does ballot position matter? Some experts say no. “It’s tradition. It’s part of the summer camp aspect of campaigning,” said political science professor Christopher Mooney. “But does it have an impact on average? No, it doesn’t. But again, in an individual case, who’s to say?”
By Taylor Avery
March 23, 2022 09:10 PM
A 17-year-old boy was shot Mar. 23, 2022, in Little Village.
Crime
Teen boy critically hurt in Little Village shooting; police questioning person of interest
The 17-year-old was near the sidewalk in the 3700 block of West 26th Street when a green vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 23, 2022 08:26 PM