Blackhawks turn to Reese Johnson to fill Ryan Carpenter’s shoes

LOS ANGELES — Reese Johnson has recovered at the perfect time.

With Ryan Carpenter traded Monday to Calgary, the Hawks have turned to Johnson to fill Carpenter’s vacated role as fourth-line center and penalty-killing specialist.

And Johnson, who just returned to action March 19 after missing more than three months recovering from a broken right clavicle, is now healthy and ready for the challenge.

“Every day is a chance to prove something, whether it’s to the [general manager], coaches, fans, other teams,” he said this week. “It’s a privilege to play in this league, so [I’m] looking forward to it.”

Johnson credited Carpenter for “helped me develop into the player I am right now,” teaching him valuable lessons about faceoffs and consistency. But at age 23, he objectively has a better chance to fit into the Hawks’ future than 31-year-old Carpenter did.

“I know we’ve been talking about the rebuild a lot lately, and I think I can be a big part of that,” he said. “A lot of the young guys around here are excited for the opportunity we have. We’re looking to build this thing.”

Johnson’s regular playing time back in the fall was somewhat surprising, considering his lack of AHL production in previous years and initially poor NHL results. The Hawks were outscored 5-0 and endured a 24.6% scoring-chance ratio during Johnson’s even-strength ice time in his first seven games this season.

But he improved substantially once he got in a rhythm. The Hawks outscored opponents 4-2 and enjoyed a 56.6% scoring chance ratio during his even-strength ice time in appearances No. 8 to 18 this season, up until his injury Dec. 11 against the Maple Leafs.

Interim coach Derek King is hoping to see a similar pattern from Johnson this spring. His scoring-chance ratio was an awful 17.6% this week against the Ducks and Kings, although he engaged 12 hits and one fight. If he can calm down some, however, he could be a viable fourth-line center.

“He’s trying to do everything,” King said. “[It’s his] first time back up with us, he wants to make a good impression, but he’s working too hard. He’s got to be patient... He finishes his checks, but then sometimes he forces it where he’s chasing the guy all over the ice trying to bang a body or do something. Where he just needs to play the game the right way and play smart.”

Johnson seems to recognize that, at least.

“One of the biggest [things I’m working on] is just calmness on the ice,” he said. “With my role, it’s tough to stay calm in situations. But there’s a time when you’ve got to dial it up and get on the forecheck and finish checks and things like that, [and] there’s also times when you’ve got to possess the puck and stay patient with it.”

Ripe Raddysh

Taylor Raddysh already looks like a smart find for general manager Kyle Davidson.

The key returning piece in the Brandon Hagel trade has tallied four points in his first four games with the Hawks, entering Saturday’s matchup against the Golden Knights riding a three-game point streak.

Although Hagel did tally his first point for the Lightning on Thursday — a shorthanded goal in Boston — Raddysh has looked every bit an adequate Hagel replacement so far. His ice time has increased from 11:03 per game in Tampa to 15:35 with the Hawks, and his shots-per-game rate has increased from 1.15 with Tampa to 2.5 with the Hawks.

