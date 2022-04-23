The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ losing ways continue against Sharks: ‘We make the game way too difficult’

Kevin Lankinen was decisively beaten by San Jose’s Kaapo Kahkonen in the goaltending battle Saturday as the Hawks lost 4-1.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ losing ways continue against Sharks: ‘We make the game way too difficult’
Timo Meier and Jonathan Toews battle for the puck.

Timo Meier and Jonathan Toews battle for the puck in the Sharks’ 4-1 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Derek King gave the Blackhawks an emphatic pregame speech Saturday, saying they should be “embarrassed” after Thursday’s effortless loss and urging them “earn that respect back.”

The Hawks did play better Saturday. But playing better was a low bar to clear, and it ultimately made no difference on the scoreboard in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks — the Hawks’ 12th defeat in their last 14 games.

So when the sound of applause by SAP Center arena workers drifted through the interim coach’s postgame news conference, he quipped, “I hope that’s not in our locker room.”

“Our compete [level] and everything is there,” added Tyler Johnson, who scored the Hawks’ lone goal. “It’s just our decision-making. We make the game way too difficult.

“We’re all over the ice. We just play one-on-one battles instead of playing as a team. When you do that [against] teams in structure, especially at this time of the year...you just start losing. We’ve got to do a lot better job of playing as a team.”

King commended the Hawks for at least outshooting the Sharks (by a 28-19 margin). The Hawks have only achieved that 23 times in 79 games, so it is notable in an unflattering way.

The goaltending difference between Kevin Lankinen and Kaapo Kahkonen, however, proved decisive. Kahkonen stood strong when tested. Lankinen, meanwhile, allowed three goals on the first eight shots he faced while struggling through yet another night of rebound-control issues and frequently losing his net.

“He’s got a little Marc-Andre [Fleury] in him sometimes,” King said of Lankinen. “When they’re in front of the net like that, he can’t see, he’s trying to battle, he’s coming out, he’s out of his paint.”

Del Mastro signed

The Blackhawks signed on Friday yet another promising defensive prospect —this time Ethan Del Mastro —to his entry-level contract.

Del Mastro, the Hawks’ 2021 fourth-round pick, has significantly increased his stock this season —like many of the Hawks’ defensive prospects —by tallying 48 points in 68 games with the OHL’s Mississauga Steelheads. He was also voted the OHL’s best defensive defenseman and best penalty killer in coaches’ polls.

“Ethan has made tremendous strides in his game over the last few years,” Hawks general Manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “He has really opened our eyes as he showcased a poise with the puck and ability to make plays on the rush this season. Combining those traits with an already strong defensive mentality gives us hope that there is still plenty of room for progression and growth in his game.”

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound Canadian will likely return to Mississauga next season in spite of his newly inked NHL contract, which carries a $878,333 salary cap hit for three years. He’s not AHL eligible next season and the contract is eligible to slide.

IceHogs clinch

The Rockford IceHogs clinched a spot in the AHL playoffs with a 5-3 win Saturday over the Manitoba Moose, the Jets’ affiliate.

The IceHogs’ second-half surge has been a bright spot in a bleak year for the Hawks organization. They’re now 36-27-5 with four games left.

Scoring trends

With one week left in the regular season, the NHL is averaging 6.26 total goals per game, which would make it the highest-scoring season since 1995-96 (when games averaged 6.28 goals).

The upward scoring trend is evident across the board. Teams have scored on 20.5% of power plays, the highest conversion rate since 1989-90 (20.8%). The league-wide save percentage is .907, the lowest since 2006-07 (.905).

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
This You Gotta See: Bulls try to scrape their dignity off the floor in Game 4 against Bucks
Blackhawks’ epidemic of blown leads caused by recklessness, porous defense
Blackhawks giving prospects Alex Vlasic, Alec Regula the full NHL experience
Blackhawks show ‘no energy, no emotion’ in blowout loss to Kings
Blackhawks’ Alex DeBrincat reaches 40-goal milestone as prolific season winds down
Blackhawks’ Jake McCabe frustrated about yet another losing season
The Latest
A man was killed in a crash April 3, 2022 in Wadsworth.
Crime
4 shot — 2 fatally — in West Englewood
The group was standing on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when someone inside a gray vehicle opened fire at them, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, attends a news conference with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 4, 2018.
Nation/World
Orrin Hatch, long-serving Utah Senator, dies at age 88
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Mitt Romney.
By Associated Press
 
crime_scene_police_tape.jpg
Crime
3 men shot in Near West Side drive-by
The group was on the sidewalk about 3:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Wilcox Street when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
Bulls
This You Gotta See: Bulls try to scrape their dignity off the floor in Game 4 against Bucks
Not to tell coach Billy Donovan how to do his job, but we suggest dialing up a game plan that doesn’t involve falling behind by three touchdowns in the first quarter.
By Steve Greenberg
 
John Adams, founder of Bronzeville Trail Task Force, poses for a portrait Saturday near the abandoned Kenwood “L” line embankment in the Bronzeville neighborhood, which the Bronzeville Trail Task Force is proposing to convert into an elevated walking trail.
Chicago
Community leaders kick off planning for Bronzeville Trail, a years-long project
Leaders expect the trail to rival the popular 606 Trail, but fundraising is still an issue.
By Katie Anthony
 