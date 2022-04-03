Chris Vosters named Blackhawks’ new play-by-play broadcaster, replacing Pat Foley

Chris Vosters’ voice will echo through many Chicago households in years to come.

Vosters was officially named Sunday the Blackhawks’ new play-by-play broadcaster — the “Voice of the Blackhawks” — on NBC Sports Chicago, having prevailed in a season-long unofficial competition of people auditioning to replace Pat Foley.

“It’s the honor of a lifetime to be named the next voice of the Chicago Blackhawks and succeed the great Pat Foley,” Vosters said in a statement. “This is more than just a job: it’s the opportunity to work for one of the NHL’s flagship franchises in a world-class city with the best fans in hockey.

“I’ve had so much fun getting to know the team, its staff and its fans this season. I want to thank Rocky and Danny Wirtz along with Jaime Faulkner for believing in me, and I’m so excited to be a part of the Blackhawks’ family for years to come.”

Vosters emerged this spring as the leading candidate in a pool of candidates that also included Jason Ross Jr., Stephen Nelson and Mike Monaco, as the Sun-Times first reported March 3, so Sunday’s announcement wasn’t exactly a surprise.

But in a year of great transition for Hawks broadcasts, prompting plenty of discontent within the fan base, the announcement does bring some much-needed stability and clarity.

Foley will call three more games —Apr. 10 against the Stars alongside former Hawks general manager Dale Tallon, and Apr. 12 and 14 against the Kings and Sharks alongside longtime color commentator Eddie Olczyk —in his career. He’ll be honored with a retirement ceremony at that Sharks game.

Vosters will then call the Hawks’ final seven games on NBC Sports Chicago, ushering in the new era that’ll continue in more vigor next season. He’ll do so alongside Olczyk in five of those seven, indicating Olczyk — even though his contract, like Foley’s, was also set to expire this summer —isn’t going anywhere.

“It [has] been an honor to have sat next to Pat all these years — he’s one of the best,” Olczyk said in a statement. “Not only is he my partner in the booth, but he is one of my best friends. I’m excited for his retirement and I know he will enjoy plenty of days on the golf course. We have made so many great memories in our time together.

“I’m excited for the future of Blackhawks broadcasts working alongside Chris Vosters. Chris is a great addition to this broadcast team and will lead us to the next generation of Blackhawks hockey.”

Foley said, in a statement, he’s looking forward to the April 14 celebration and believes “Blackhawks television will be in good hands with Chris.”

Vosters, a 30-year-old Wisconsin native and University of Wisconsin alum, was previously best known for his work on Big Ten Network and NBC Sports. He called events in three Olympics, including hockey and sled hockey in this year’s Games, for the latter. In 2018, he was ranked among the “Top 30 Sportscasters Under 30” by the Sportscasters Talent Agency of America.

His earnest, easygoing personality and fresh, youthful perspective were both surely appealing as the Hawks enter a rebuild on the ice and seek to appeal to a wider range of fans off the ice.

“As we continue to ‘reimagine the potential of hockey,’ we have found that our broadcast is a key element to connecting with our fans,” business president Jaime Faulkner said in a statement. “Having Chris join and lead our broadcast team moving forward will help push us to the future of Blackhawks hockey.

“For many years, our fans have enjoyed the energy, passion for the game and creativity that Pat has brought to our broadcasts, and we are confident that Chris will carry that tradition to our fans moving forward.”

