The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks interested in re-signing Sam Lafferty, who would ‘love to come back’

Lafferty is a pending unrestricted free agent, but the Hawks have liked his play this spring and he should be affordable to re-sign.

Ben Pope By Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks interested in re-signing Sam Lafferty, who would ‘love to come back’
Lafferty__2_.jpg

Sam Lafferty is a pending unrestricted free agent the Blackhawks would like to re-sign.

AP Photo/David Becker

Sam Lafferty, a pending unrestricted free agent, is likely to stay with the Blackhawks this summer.

Both Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson and Lafferty himself sound eager to work out a new contract.

Said Davidson on Friday: “I think he can [fit into our future], for sure. He has been great. He has really impressed and fit in, and his style of play is endearing. It’s not dissimilar to the [Brandon] Hagel discussion, that that style of play is admired and coveted around the league. And so, as a UFA, he’s got the right to explore if he wishes. But I’d say we’d be interested in bringing Sam back.”

And said Lafferty on Sunday: “I’d love to come back. I love it here. It’s a really good fit. I love the city. I love the team, the organization — everything.”

The 27-year-old forward is currently finishing up a two-year contract with a $750,000 salary cap hit that he signed with the Penguins in 2020.

This will be his first time as a UFA —“I’m new to this,” he admitted Friday —and he hasn’t decided yet what length of term he’d prefer. He plans to leave most of the work to his agent, Pete Rutili. But he should be fairly affordable to re-sign regardless.

After all, he’d fallen out of favor with the Penguins and was acquirable just three months ago for the low cost of Alex Nylander, who has not yet made a single NHL appearance in Pittsburgh (he has tallied 23 points in 35 games for their AHL affiliate). Lafferty’s on-paper production — nine points in 44 games this season, including seven in 34 for the Hawks — is hardly eye-catching, either.

But his work ethic, forechecking ability and surprising deceptiveness have all stood out beyond the statistics, and he lately seems to make at least one beautiful play slicing through the opposing defense every game.

He’s a clearly underrated player with the potential for a breakout next season, which is exactly what the Hawks should be looking for at this early stage of their rebuild.

“I’m getting more comfortable in certain areas, like holding onto the puck a little longer,” he said. “My offensive game is growing. There’s a need here for that, and I hope to be able to build [on that] and help the team that way.”

He’s the most likely to return among the Hawks’ small UFA class, which also includes Calvin de Haan, Erik Gustafsson, Kevin Lankinen, Collin Delia and Kurtis Gabriel. Outside of possibly the two goalies, Lankinen and Delia, it’d be very surprising to see any of the others re-signed.

Meanwhile, the Hawks’ restricted free agent class —composed of Dylan Strome, Dominik Kubalik, Kirby Dach, Philipp Kurashev, Reese Johnson and Caleb Jones on the NHL roster, plus four more (including Wyatt Kalynuk) in the AHL —is far more interesting.

Strome, Kubalik, Johnson and Jones hold arbitration rights, which gives them additional leverage and will make Davidson a bit more wary of extending them qualifying offers. The arbitration angle of this —something that notably didn’t apply to Strome and Kubalik in 2020, the last time they were RFAs —is indeed not to be overlooked.

“It’s a really complicated thing when players have salary arbitration and [we have to guess] what that [salary award] number might look like,” Davidson said about Kubalik specifically. “And it’s even more complicated when that contract year was maybe not what it has been in the past.

“We’ll get into that with their agent and see where things land and try to determine if that fits the [Hawks’ preferred] financial structure.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Poor 2nd period costs Blackhawks again in loss to Coyotes
Chris Vosters named Blackhawks’ new play-by-play broadcaster, replacing Pat Foley
This You Gotta See: Kansas-UNC play for the title; Cubs, White Sox seasons get underway
GM Kyle Davidson shifting focus to restructuring Blackhawks’ front office
Blackhawks swamped by Lightning to end predictably fruitless Florida trip
Two weeks after trade, Brandon Hagel excited about future with Lightning: ‘There’s no place I’d rather be’
The Latest
Fenwick High School in Oak Park
Suburban Chicago
‘All clear’ issued after bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fenwick High School in Oak Park
All staff and students are safe following an evacuation of the campus Monday morning, Principal Peter Groom said.
By David Struett
 
Lucas Giolito will once again be the White Sox’ Opening Day starter.
White Sox
Giolito, Cease, Kopech slated for first three starts of White Sox season
Lucas Giolito will make his third consecutive Opening Day start for White Sox.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn will miss the first two months of the season.
White Sox
White Sox’ Lance Lynn to have knee surgery and will be out eight weeks
Lynn has a minor tear in a tendon in his right knee and will have a 30-minute procedure done Tuesday in Chicago that will keep him off a mound for about four weeks.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Birds seen in a tree at the Montrose Bird Sanctuary known as the Magic Hedge along the lakefront on the North Side.
Environment
In Chicago, many birds laying eggs earlier, Field Museum study finds, pointing to climate change
‘At least some species are nesting as much as 25 days earlier now than . . . in the early 1900s and late 1800s,’ researcher John Bates says.
By Teresa Crawford | AP
 
General Iron’s car shredding operation in
Environment
General Iron eyes return to Lincoln Park
Owner Reserve Management applied for permits to reopen the North Side scrap yard after a planned move to the Southeast Side was rejected by the city, but Ald. Hopkins says “under no circumstances.”
By Brett Chase
 