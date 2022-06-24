The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks to hire Luke Richardson as new head coach: reports

Richardson, formerly an assistant for the Canadiens, Islanders and Senators, will be the 40th head coach in Hawks franchise history. Interim coach Derek King will not remain in the position.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks to hire Luke Richardson as new head coach: reports
Hawks_generic.jpg

The Blackhawks will be coached next season by Luke Richardson, a former Canadiens assistant.

AP Photos

The Blackhawks have found the coach of their rebuild.

Luke Richardson, a Canadiens assistant for the past four years, was chosen Friday as the 40th head coach in Hawks franchise history, per numerous reports. He’s expected to officially sign a contract and be introduced in the coming days, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported.

Richardson, 53, brings extensive experience as both a player and assistant coach in the NHL. He enjoyed a long career as a defenseman, logging 1,417 career games over 22 years with the Maple Leafs, Oilers, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Lightning and Senators.

He joined the Senators’ coaching staff upon his retirement in 2009 and has logged eight years as an NHL assistant and four years as an AHL head coach since, making intermediate stops in Binghamton (the Senators’ AHL affiliate) and with the Islanders before landing in 2018 in Montreal under Claude Julien.

But Richardson doesn’t bring any previous experience as an NHL head coach, unlike many of the bigger-name coaches that spun through the league’s coaching carousel this summer. That’s partially because some of those bigger-name coaches weren’t interested in a team just starting to rebuild, and partially because the Hawks wanted a fresh face to match the general theme of their rebuild.

Richardson’s hiring means that Derek King, who went 27-33-10 as the Hawks’ interim head coach for most of the 2021-22 season after taking over for Jeremy Colliton, won’t remain in that position.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson — who is 20 years younger than the coach who will now report to him — had already cleared out the coaching staff beneath the head position. Assistants Marc Crawford and Rob Cookson were fired shortly after the season ended. That’ll allow Richardson to bring in his own staff in the coming months.

Before settling on Richardson, the Hawks reportedly also considered Canucks assistant Brad Shaw, Flames assistant Ryan Huska and Penguins assistant Todd Reirden —likely among others — for the job.

This story will be updated.

