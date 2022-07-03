The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Freak injury behind him, Chicago Steel’s Nick Moldenhauer riding explosive spring into NHL draft

Moldenhauer, the highest of four ranked draft prospects coming out of the Geneva-based junior team this year, recovered from a gash in his face to produce a fantastic second half of the 2021-22 season.

By  Ben Pope
   
Nick Moldenhauer skates with the puck for the Chicago Steel.

Nick Moldenhauer tallied 45 points in 44 regular- and post-season games for the Steel in 2021-22.

Chicago Steel

The first thing Nick Moldenhauer felt was not pain but frustration.

He’d already missed the first two months of the Chicago Steel’s 2021-22 season —a crucial season for Moldenhauer heading into the 2022 NHL Draft — with a mononucleosis-like illness. Then on Oct. 29, in his very first shift back in action, he’d suffered a new injury.

What Moldenhauer wasn’t immediately thinking about was how terrifying the injury was. His face had been sliced open by a skate in a freak accident along the boards.

“It was kind of like a blur,” Moldenhauer said. “I don’t remember a whole lot. I didn’t even really know I was hurt, if I’m being honest. I just felt something hit my face. I started to skate back to the bench and put my hand there, and then realized it drenched in blood.

“I didn’t really know how bad it was. I was more just angry and disappointed that I couldn’t go back into the game.”

The inch-deep skate cut stretched along his entire right-side jawline, from just below his ear to his chin, and scratched his carotid artery. Moldenhauer immediately underwent a four-hour emergency surgery involving 175 stitches and a blood transfusion.

Fortunately, the surgery was a success. The worst pain afterward came from, of all things, eating. And within a month, Moldenhauer was rather remarkably cleared to return to play for the Steel, although he was out of shape and well behind the curve of other draft-eligible prospects.

It turned out that didn’t really matter. Moldenhauer, a 5-10 forward hailing from the Toronto suburbs, exploded in the second half of the season.

“The first few games or so, I was playing a little bit timid,” he said. “Then that got out of my system, and my main thing was just trying to get back into shape. ... When that happened, the game started to slow down for me [and] I started to get more and more confidence as things moved forward. It definitely took me a little bit to get going, but once I got going, I felt really, really good.”

He finished with 45 points in 44 regular- and post-season games for the Steel, including 26 points in his last 17. He added three points in four games for Canada at the Under-18 World Championships.

After all that, Moldenhauer enters the draft Thursday and Friday in Montreal as the 39th-ranked North American skater in the Central Scouting Service’s final rankings. He’s a projected second- to fourth-round pick with the upside to look like a steal in a few years.

He headlines a group of four players from the Steel, the Geneva-based junior hockey powerhouse that sends several players toward the NHL every year, in the 2022 rankings. Defenseman Jake Livanavage is ranked 54th and forwards Zam Plante and Jack Harvey — Moldenhauer’s linemates most of the season — are ranked 64th and 135th, respectively.

“I just kept getting better and better as the season went on,” he said. “I’m super happy with where I ended up, considering everything.”

The scouting report on Moldenhauer: He’s a well-rounded forward, skills-wise, who is driven by a high, relentless compete level. He describes his abilities to “make plays, read off my teammates and find the soft areas of the ice” as his strong suits.

His skating is a weakness —and therefore, it’s the primary focus of his summer training. He hopes to become more explosive with his first three strides and more deceptive in general, better hiding his weight shifts and speed changes.

But after overcoming last fall’s injury, the work that lies ahead seems straightforward in comparison.

“It was definitely tough, but it developed me as a person,” he said. “Going through that adversity is only really going to help me in the future, just being prepared for everything that’s to come.”

