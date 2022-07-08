The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach ‘shocked’ by trades away from Blackhawks

Dach’s move to Montreal could be a beneficial fresh start, but it’s difficult to imagine DeBrincat thriving in Ottawa more than he did in Chicago.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach ‘shocked’ by trades away from Blackhawks
Alex DeBrincat’s Blackhawks tenure ended Thursday with a trade to the Senators.

Alex DeBrincat’s Blackhawks tenure ended Thursday with a trade to the Senators.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images file photo

MONTREAL — Alex DeBrincat saw himself as a Blackhawk.

Since joining the NHL, he always had, and he figured he always would. It was that simple.

“I was ready to be in Chicago for a long time,” DeBrincat said Friday. “That was just the way I thought about it. I’ve never been traded before in any league. I kind of stick to the same teams for the most part.”

Then Thursday came, and suddenly DeBrincat was no longer a Blackhawk but a Senator.

There was trade speculation in recent weeks before the deal that shipped the 24-year-old forward to Ottawa for three draft picks (including the seventh overall selection), but the move blindsided DeBrincat just as much as everyone else.

“The immediate reaction was just shock,” he said. “I saw some rumors and stuff, but until it actually happens, it doesn’t really hit you.”

Related

Just three hours later, Kirby Dach — who didn’t even have the benefit of being desensitized by rumors in recent weeks — felt the same emotion.

Dach barely had time to process the news before NHL commissioner Gary Bettman announced his move to the Canadiens at the draft for two more picks, including the 13th overall pick.

“I got the phone call five minutes before it was announced,” Dach said Friday. “I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate. It was a bit shocking.

“There were always those things about ‘Cat’ that he was [being] shopped around. But I didn’t really hear my name until the middle of summer. We knew we were going into a rebuild — they were very open and honest with us about that — and obviously they felt like they needed to go in a different direction with ‘Cat’ and I. It’s a business; there’s nothing else to it. You’ve just got to move on.”

Dach described his three-year Hawks tenure as full of “ups and downs,” and a change of scenery could help.

A fresh start with fans supporting him and greater wisdom about how to approach the game could help him finally translate his diverse skills into consistent, impactful play. He called Montreal “a place I can flourish.”

In DeBrincat’s case, however, it’s difficult to imagine him thriving anywhere more than he did in Chicago.

The Michigander arrived in 2017 as an elite shooter, but he grew over time to become an all-around offensive weapon, a tenacious back-checker and penalty-killer, a locker-room leader and a face of the franchise for the post-Stanley Cup era.

He genuinely appeared on track for a career arc comparable to Patrick Kane’s. Only six players in Hawks franchise history have more than 300 points in their first five seasons; Kane and DeBrincat are two of them.

“[Patrick] teaches you that work ethic you need to be the best,” DeBrincat said. “He’s a competitive guy just like me, and we’ve had a couple of battles in the past, but he’s a great friend to me.”

He also sounded like he was fully on board with the Hawks’ rebuilding plans and was committed to guiding the team through the coming years of struggles — even though he already had endured five seasons of losing records.

But that is one silver lining of the trade, which DeBrincat recognized Friday: He’ll finally get to play “meaningful games” again.

The Senators are ascending quickly and boast a number of talented young forwards, many of whom have already reached out to DeBrincat. Shane Pinto offered him his No. 12, which he accepted.

“It’s a new adventure for me,” DeBrincat said. “It’s tough because I have so many friends in Chicago, but hopefully I’m scoring goals on them in no time.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Day 2 draft class headlined by centers Paul Ludwinski, Ryan Greene
Duncan Keith reportedly retires from Oilers, giving Blackhawks massive salary cap penalty
Blackhawks select Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel with 1st-round picks
Blackhawks blow up roster by trading Alex DeBrincat, Kirby Dach in draft-night explosion
Blackhawks trade Kirby Dach to Canadiens for 13th, 66th overall draft picks
Blackhawks still trying to trade into 1st round as NHL draft nears
The Latest
Cubs starter Keegan Thompson allowed one unearned run in 5 2⁄3 innings against the Dodgers on Friday.
Cubs
Cubs squander strong start by Keegan Thompson, lose to Dodgers in 10 innings
Thompson didn’t allow an earned run in 5 2⁄3 innings. Closer David Robertson couldn’t hold a one-run lead.
By Maddie Lee
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, July 9, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_106917440.jpg
Crime
Vehicle jumps curb, hits multiple people outside Near North Side restaurant
Five people were taken to nearby hospitals, the Chicago Fire Department said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
For White Sox, home is where the hurt is with another loss to Tigers
Lucas Giolito cracks, and the Sox fall again on their own turf. The 7-5 loss dropped them to 17-25 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Tony Sirico arrives for the premiere of “The Sopranos” fourth season in 2002, at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Sirico passed away on Friday at the age of 79.
Movies and TV
Tony Sirico, starred as ‘Paulie Walnuts’ on ‘The Sopranos,’ dies at 79
Sirico died at an assisted living facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to his manager. There was no immediate information on the cause of death.
By Lynn Elber | AP Television Writer
 