Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom shines in preseason win over Red Wings

Arvid Soderblom is listed at 6-3, 190 pounds and plays even bigger, so filling the goal is never going to be a problem.

But one area in which the 23-year-old Swedish goaltending prospect determined he could improve is his lateral movement, since his natural size and reflexes can’t help him as much with that. He spent his summer working on it.

“To move fast and be in position early, it gives you more time to make the saves and [place] good rebounds and all that,” Soderblom said recently. “If you’re in position early and you beat the pass, you’re going to make it look easy.”

Facing his younger brother — Red Wings forward prospect Elmer Soderblom — for the first time on NHL ice Wednesday, Arvid Soderblom saved 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 Hawks win in Detroit.

Soderblom will likely start the season back in the AHL, where he posted a .919 save percentage last season. The Hawks want him as developed as possible before promoting him to the NHL full-time. But an injury to Petr Mrazek or Alex Stalock — two historically injury-prone goalies — could alter the plan.

“I see opportunities,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on all the positive stuff. I’m here, I have a chance, and I know that.”

Prospect connection

The goal won’t officially count anywhere, but Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel’s play that gave the Hawks a 2-1 first-period lead might be — from a long-term perspective — one of the more meaningful goals the Hawks score all year.

Korchinski, the Hawks’ best defensive prospect, carried the puck from behind his net to the blue line, then delivered a beautiful, perfectly placed saucer pass through four Wings to set up Reichel, the Hawks’ best forward prospect, on a breakaway. Reichel then coolly slotted the puck home.

The penalty kill, using a more aggressive system installed by coach Luke Richardson, also went 3-for-3 after allowing three goals in a loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

Alternate captains

Seth Jones will wear an “A” as an alternate captain during Hawks home games this season, and Connor Murphy will wear the “A” during road games, Richardson said.

That’s in addition to the obvious titles: Jonathan Toews as captain and Patrick Kane as alternate captain everywhere. Last season, Murphy and Alex DeBrincat shared the second “A.”

“[Murphy] has a little more veteran leadership than maybe Seth, [and] he’s been here longer, so [we’ll] put him on the road where it’s a little harder to get the referee’s attention,” Richardson said. “Seth is a big part of the organization, and it’s time for him to take a step, be even a bigger leader in the dressing room.”

