The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom shines in preseason win over Red Wings

Soderblom, the Hawks’ top prospect goalie, worked on his lateral quickness over the summer and showed it off while saving 31 of 33 shots Wednesday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notebook: Arvid Soderblom shines in preseason win over Red Wings
Arvid Soderblom knocks the puck away from Detroit’s Matt Luff.

Arvid Soderblom saved 31 of 33 shots in the Blackhawks’ preseason win Wednesday.

Jose Juarez/AP

Arvid Soderblom is listed at 6-3, 190 pounds and plays even bigger, so filling the goal is never going to be a problem.

But one area in which the 23-year-old Swedish goaltending prospect determined he could improve is his lateral movement, since his natural size and reflexes can’t help him as much with that. He spent his summer working on it.

“To move fast and be in position early, it gives you more time to make the saves and [place] good rebounds and all that,” Soderblom said recently. “If you’re in position early and you beat the pass, you’re going to make it look easy.”

Facing his younger brother — Red Wings forward prospect Elmer Soderblom — for the first time on NHL ice Wednesday, Arvid Soderblom saved 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 Hawks win in Detroit.

Related

Soderblom will likely start the season back in the AHL, where he posted a .919 save percentage last season. The Hawks want him as developed as possible before promoting him to the NHL full-time. But an injury to Petr Mrazek or Alex Stalock — two historically injury-prone goalies — could alter the plan.

“I see opportunities,” he said. “I’m trying to focus on all the positive stuff. I’m here, I have a chance, and I know that.”

Prospect connection

The goal won’t officially count anywhere, but Kevin Korchinski and Lukas Reichel’s play that gave the Hawks a 2-1 first-period lead might be — from a long-term perspective — one of the more meaningful goals the Hawks score all year.

Korchinski, the Hawks’ best defensive prospect, carried the puck from behind his net to the blue line, then delivered a beautiful, perfectly placed saucer pass through four Wings to set up Reichel, the Hawks’ best forward prospect, on a breakaway. Reichel then coolly slotted the puck home.

The penalty kill, using a more aggressive system installed by coach Luke Richardson, also went 3-for-3 after allowing three goals in a loss to the Blues on Tuesday.

Alternate captains

Seth Jones will wear an “A” as an alternate captain during Hawks home games this season, and Connor Murphy will wear the “A” during road games, Richardson said.

That’s in addition to the obvious titles: Jonathan Toews as captain and Patrick Kane as alternate captain everywhere. Last season, Murphy and Alex DeBrincat shared the second “A.”

“[Murphy] has a little more veteran leadership than maybe Seth, [and] he’s been here longer, so [we’ll] put him on the road where it’s a little harder to get the referee’s attention,” Richardson said. “Seth is a big part of the organization, and it’s time for him to take a step, be even a bigger leader in the dressing room.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Jack Johnson brings time-tested knowledge, experience to Blackhawks
Kevin Korchinski makes Blackhawks debut in preseason opener
Inside goalie Alex Stalock’s journey from myocarditis diagnosis to NHL comeback with Blackhawks
Dylan Sikura returns to Blackhawks as a different kind of player
Blackhawks’ Jujhar Khaira ready to put Jacob Trouba’s hit, tumultuous season behind him
Andreas Athanasiou’s blazing speed will help Blackhawks — if he stays healthy
The Latest
Similar in texture to strawberries, kiwis have their own unique, almost tropical, sweet flavor.
Eat Well
Kudos for kiwi: Small fruit packs big nutritional punch
A one-cup serving has more than two and a half times the daily value of antioxidant vitamin C — more than the same amount of orange and more potassium than a banana.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Bolingbrook’s L’Marion Stewart (1) catches a long pass despite the tight defensive coverage.
High School Football
Week 5 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 5 of the high school football season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Prospect’s Owen Anderson, left, wraps up Maine South’s Evan Agosto (12).
High School Football
Week 6’s top high school football games
Breaking down the week’s best games.
By Mike Clark
 
CARJACKING_093022_3.jpg
Crime
Woman killed when suspected carjackers crash into her car while fleeing Chicago police in South Lawndale
Four suspects were arrested and are believed to have stolen at least three vehicles before they struck a Toyota driven by the 55-year-old woman.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sixty-three percent of Chicago residents do not have dental insurance, 64% of Illinois residents list cost as a barrier to receiving oral care, while an estimated 40% of Illinois adults reported not visiting a dentist or dental clinic within the past year, according to data from the state, American Dental Association Health Policy Institute and the United Health Foundation.
Other Views
State agency needs to act so more underserved residents can get dental care
For months, the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has failed to finalize the regulatory rules required by the law that was passed last summer to enable more dentists to treat patients at free dental clinics.
By State Rep. Lakesia Collins
 