There was a time last spring when Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty seemingly created at least one breakaway for himself every game.

He has always boasted exceptional skating ability, and after his midseason trade from the Penguins to Hawks, he made a habit out of taking on defensemen one-on-one — and often beating them.

This season, however, Lafferty’s individual game-breaking ability has manifested in a different way. He isn’t trying to deke past opponents and create instant highlights as often. His new attacking mentality is less noticeable but still impactful.

“[I was] maybe a little riskier last year,” Lafferty said Wednesday. “I’m trying to put pucks in smarter places this year, where we can get them back and [I can] be a little more consistent that way. But if I get a chance to take someone wide, I’m definitely going to do it.”

He has worked with Hawks skills coach Brian Keane to rehearse taking the right risks in the right moments.

“A lot of times, if you just chip it by the defenseman, they could take an interference penalty,” he added. “It’s a lot harder to defend.”

Head coach Luke Richardson enjoys hearing that. Not many players on this roster can create plays on their own the way Lafferty can, but Richardson — who leans conservative in terms of on-ice tactics — doesn’t want him overusing that skill.

“[It’s about] finding the areas of the ice to do that,” Richardson said. “Not at the blue line, on the way in when he’s by himself, [where he could] maybe turn it over. But maybe down low, when you have a guy vulnerable on a cutback and he has some leverage.

“Maybe that’s when you dangle someone, take it to the net, and try to beat someone one-on-one. He’s figuring out where it’s a safe place for him to try opportunities like that.”

Lafferty struggled for a while this fall. He tallied only one point in a 19-game span and his scoring-chance generation, a key indicator of his overall play, also dropped.

He produced 8.1 scoring chances per 60 minutes (at five-on-five) from Jan. 12 through April 29 last season, produced 7.6 chances per 60 in October this season and has produced 8.4 chances per 60 over his last 10 games. But between Nov. 1 and Dec. 16, he produced just 4.3 chances per 60.

“It’s hard to put your finger on [an explanation],” he said. “But it seems like, in this game, [things] come in bunches.”

That has proven to be the case recently. He has erupted for four points in his last five games, meaning his 2022-23 stat line (12 points in 33 games) is now surprisingly better than his 2021-22 Hawks stat line (11 points in 46 games).

And his season-long analytics are impressive, too, even if they’ve been achieved more quietly.

He ranks second on the team — trailing only ultra-speedy Andreas Athanasiou — in controlled offensive zone entries per minute, per All Three Zones data. And he leads the team in passes per minute that directly lead to shot attempts.

Lafferty believes being more physical has contributed to his recent improvement, as finishing checks leads to more space with the puck and thus creates a snowball effect. He has also improved tremendously on faceoffs. He has won 53.0% of 249 draws this season compared to just 42.0% of 226 draws with the Hawks last season.

“It’s just about playing to my strengths,” he said. “That has always been the key for me.”

