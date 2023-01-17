The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Seth Jones’ late heroics lift Blackhawks past Sabres in overtime

Jones scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals, doubling his season goal total in a four-minute span, as the Hawks rallied for a 4-3 victory.

By  Ben Pope
   
Seth Jones celebrates his overtime goal.

Seth Jones’ overtime goal lifted the Blackhawks to a win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Seth Jones had been craving a big night.

On Tuesday, his hunger fueled exactly that kind of performance. The star defenseman looked like a star indeed, taking over in the third period and overtime to lift the Blackhawks to a 4-3 victory over the Sabres at the United Center.

“Seth led the way,” coach Luke Richardson said. “When there were times for him to join the rush when we were chasing the game, he joined. He was really excellent offensively. But defensively, he covers ground, and he’s got a heavy stick and [used it] when we needed a guy pinned in the zone. I thought he was on, all over.”

Jones celebrated as if he’d just clinched a playoff spot when his point shot slipped through a perfect net-front screen by Tyler Johnson and past Sabres goalie Craig Anderson to tie the game with 55 seconds left in regulation.

The crowd of 16,363 celebrated again when Jones knocked in a pass from Johnson for the overtime winner, doubling his season goal total in a four-minute span. It was his ninth shot attempt of the game, tied for his most as a Hawk.

“I’ve been trying to shoot a lot more as of late,” Jones said. “I had some chances in the second period, [including] a grade-A chance at the circle [where] I missed the net. I broke a stick on the bench there and wasn’t happy with myself. It’s kind of been that way, so it’s nice to see a few go in.”

Philipp Kurashev was also fantastic, tallying three points. Together with linemates Jonathan Toews and Taylor Raddysh, he continually gave the Hawks possession, momentum and life while the other forward lines struggled in the first and second periods.

The Hawks have now won four of five, finishing their seven-game homestand 4-3-0.

Athanasiou seeking a spark

Andreas Athanasiou’s production has come at a consistent rate. He scored three goals for the Hawks in October, three in November, two in December and has one halfway through January.

But he and the Hawks both wish that consistent rate was a bit higher. He has had a few too many nights in which his ridiculous speed and decent nose for the net have created opportunities, only for his hands and decision-making to let him down. 

“A lot of times, he’s around the net and guys are chasing him, and [they] get their stick in there,” Richardson said. “He has had so many breaks this year — almost clear-cut breakaways, but not quite — where he has been . . . disrupted.”

Athanasiou’s name almost certainly will be tossed around as the trade deadline nears. He could be attractive to contenders as a relatively inexpensive addition whose speed could make more of a difference alongside better finishers. 

That was precisely the Hawks’ idea when they signed him. Athanasiou knew that, too. He’s on a one-year contract for the third time in five years, so he’s already familiar with the annual routine.

“I don’t really think about [trade rumors] at all, to be honest,” Athanasiou said. “It’s part of the business. It happens every year: People get traded. But you can’t really control that.”

And if the Hawks end up showing interest in re-signing him, he wouldn’t be opposed in the slightest.

“I love it [here],” he said. “Obviously, it’s a stage where we’re learning as a team, but there’s . . . a lot of good things to look forward to in the future.”

