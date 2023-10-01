The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 1, 2023
Connor Bedard experiences road-game routine in Blackhawks’ preseason loss in Detroit

Bedard made his second preseason appearance Sunday in an ugly 6-1 defeat. Meanwhile, prospect forward Samuel Savoie underwent surgery on his right femur.

By  Ben Pope
   
Connor Bedard played in his second NHL preseason game Sunday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The preseason is for preparation, not just for the 60 minutes of action on the ice but also for the entire pre- and post-game routine.

It should benefit Connor Bedard to have experienced that road-game routine at least once before the Blackhawks open the regular season on a five-game trip, even though preseason logistics are slightly different: the Hawks hold morning skate in Chicago before flying in the afternoon, rather than waking up and spending the entire day in the road city.

That was likely part of the Hawks’ logic behind sending Bedard to Detroit on Sunday for an ugly 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

“He just wants to play hockey,” coach Luke Richardson said. “I don’t think he cares where it is. When he’s on the ice, he’s going to feel most comfortable.”

With some of the Hawks’ NHL forwards staying home, Bedard was flanked by Andreas Athanasiou and Taylor Raddysh. His 20:52 of ice time and four shots on goal were highlighted by an end-to-end rush in which he embarrassed Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson but was turned away at the net.

But the extremely young defense group the Hawks sent had a tough time and goalie Jaxson Stauber — whose strong NHL results contrasted with poor AHL numbers last season — fared even worse.

The Hawks have assigned a number of prospects to Rockford already, trimming their camp roster to 41 as of Sunday afternoon, and with an off-day scheduled Monday, more evaluations and cuts will come soon.

Savoie has femur surgery

Prospect forward Samuel Savoie, who was stretchered off after crashing violently into the boards during Saturday’s preseason game, underwent surgery on his right femur Sunday in Minnesota.

Although no timeline was given, his recovery will likely disrupt some or all of his 2023-24 season. It’s be an unfortunate blow to his development.

After being drafted in the third round in 2022, Savoie’s tenacity and scrappiness have made him an instant fan favorite, and he was expected to be one of the top players on the QMJHL’s Gatineau Olympiques this season.

