The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 2, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Corey Perry’s net-front domination opens new options for Blackhawks’ power play

Even at age 38, Perry remains effective in the dirty areas, thanks to his ability to get his stick on every puck. Given his rebounding skill, the Hawks are emphasizing shooting early and often on power plays this season.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Corey Perry’s net-front domination opens new options for Blackhawks’ power play
Corey Perry’s arrival will impact the Blackhawks’ power play strategy.

Corey Perry’s arrival will impact the Blackhawks’ power play strategy.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It took only a few days of training camp for Blackhawks coaches to notice one thing in particular about forward Corey Perry.

‘‘He just seems to get a stick on everything, everywhere he goes,’’ coach Luke Richardson said.

Wherever the puck goes, Perry’s stick always seems to be there, too.

That’s especially true within five feet of the net, which happens to be Perry’s favorite spot to plant himself. At this point in his career, given that he’s 38 years old and entering his 19th NHL season, he knows his skating can’t match that of most other forwards. But in the dirty areas that matter most, he remains effective.

‘‘You look at my career, I don’t think I’ve moved too far from that area,’’ Perry said, later calling it an art form. ‘‘It’s something I take pride in.’’

For a Hawks team still trying to establish a comprehensive offensive game plan, Perry’s ability to fill that niche might be very handy. They don’t have anybody else nearly as reliable or experienced in that net-front role.

His impact might be most noticeable on the power play. Richardson deployed him there in the Hawks’ first preseason game Thursday, with Seth Jones, Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall making up the rest of the top unit.

‘‘I just go in and not be afraid to take a lick or a shot,’’ Perry said.

Added Richardson: ‘‘Perry in front of the net is a very useful tool. He’s so smart that he knows when to feed off Connor, whether to be a screen or jump off . . . for a quick backdoor play.’’

Perry always has been a power-play weapon, with 454 career power-play points, but he has become even more specialized in that regard recently. Last season with the Lightning, 12 of his 25 points came on the power play.

He also ranked second on the Lightning, per power-play minute, in high-danger scoring chances (behind Brayden Point) and rebounds created (behind Steven Stamkos). Even at five-on-five, his rebound creation was off-the-chart-level good, according to analytics from All Three Zones.

So it would seem prudent for the Hawks — with the king of rebounds now on their side — to emphasize shooting early and often on power plays, confident they’ll be able to generate two or three chances out of it.

It turns out that’s exactly what they’re emphasizing. If done properly, it should represent a much-needed change from last season, when they ranked 27th in power-play shots per minute as a team.

‘‘Usually, you win the draw and can get a puck to the net and create some havoc,’’ Jones said. ‘‘If you get that puck back, everything is going your way from there; you have all the momentum. Being on the [penalty-kill] side of things, it throws you off-guard when they fire one or two shots right at the beginning. So that’s what we’re trying to do: be aggressive. All of us have that green light.’’

Said Richardson: ‘‘As teams pre-scout [us], they’ve got to be ready for a shot early. And that takes a little bit of aggression [out of] the other team’s penalty kill first. [They can’t] try to leak out and strike on the next guy they think is going to get the puck.’’

Perry has seen the effectiveness of the strategy firsthand before and has been encouraging his new teammates to fire away.

‘‘[If] we establish that point shot, other things start opening up,’’ Perry said. ‘‘The middle opens up or the sides or the flanks or the down-low play. It opens up so many more opportunities and so many more things that a power play can do.’’

Perry, Dickinson reminisce

Forwards Corey Perry and Jason Dickinson have spent some time since Perry arrived in Chicago reminiscing about their 2019-20 season together with the Stars. The ‘‘bubble playoffs’’ that ended that season dominates those memories.

By advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, the Stars ended up spending more than 70 consecutive days quarantined in the same hotel in Edmonton, Alberta, the most of any team. The Lightning, who ended up winning the Cup, played their first three series in the Toronto bubble instead.

‘‘We never wavered when we were there, and those things stick with you for the rest of your life,’’ Perry said. ‘‘It’s probably only going to be a once-in-a-lifetime thing.’’

Added Dickinson: ‘‘[It’s] a memory we are both proud of and hate at the same time.’’

Perry had 30 points in 84 games (regular season and playoffs) for that Stars team; Dickinson had 25 points in 92 games. The friendship they built then is proving to be beneficial during this camp with the Hawks.

‘‘To have him here, to have a guy I can go to and talk to if something’s going on or I don’t know a guy’s name . . . it’s definitely going to help,’’ Perry said.

Dickinson played 13:11 in his first preseason appearance Sunday after sitting out a few days of camp to let a ‘‘small tweak’’ heal.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Rookie Connor Bedard experiences road-game routine in Blackhawks’ preseason loss in Detroit
Blackhawks notes: Andreas Athanasiou thankful for stability with two-year contract
Blackhawks’ Taylor Raddysh faces difficult task of repeating 20-goal breakout
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
To Kevin Korchinski, the Blackhawks’ next star defenseman, there’s nothing better than criticism
Connor Bedard impressive but unsatisfied by two assists in Blackhawks preseason debut
The Latest
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden announces the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in the Rose Garden of the White House on Sept. 22.
Letters to the Editor
Federal gun violence prevention office will cost a lot, produce little
Goals should be accompanied by concrete ideas — not vague intended actions.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Our grandchildren off limits unless we give their parents money
Two daughters withhold their kids, and they don’t bother calling their dad except when it might get them some cash.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
This file photo shows electricity power lines against cloudy skies. Congress and the experts must figure out a way to speed up the process of getting renewable energy projects connected to the electricity power grid.
Editorials
Why wait? Get renewable energy projects connected to the power grid
Somebody — probably Congress or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — has to figure out how to get these projects up and running.
By CST Editorial Board
 
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks with members of the media following a meeting of the Republican House caucus on September 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. The government is expected to enter a shutdown at midnight if a last-minute budget deal is not reached by the House on Saturday.
Washington
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding
After chaotic days of turmoil in the House, Speaker Kevin McCarthy abruptly abandoned demands for steep spending cuts from his right flank and instead relied on Democrats to pass the bill, at risk to his own job. The Senate followed with final passage.
By Lisa Mascaro | Associated Press and Kevin Freking | AP
 
Office building towers in West Loop, including the recently sold site at 230 W. Monroe St.
Chicago Enterprise
Menashe Properties takes a chance on West Loop’s elusive revival
In the first sale of a downtown building in more than a year, buyer Menashe aims to be ready as tenants move or expand their space.
By David Roeder
 