The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 9, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Analyzing Blackhawks’ forward lines, defense pairs on finalized NHL roster

The Hawks’ 23-man roster for opening night includes Connor Bedard on the first line — as expected — and Petr Mrazek starting the first game in goal.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Analyzing Blackhawks’ forward lines, defense pairs on finalized NHL roster
Connor Bedard highlights the Blackhawks’ opening-night NHL roster.

Connor Bedard highlights the Blackhawks’ opening-night NHL roster.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Blackhawks have finalized their NHL roster for opening night Tuesday against the Penguins.

The last wave of transactions included sending Joey Anderson (after he cleared waivers) and Isaak Phillips to the AHL, placing Philipp Kurashev (left wrist) on injured reserve and giving Colin Blackwell, Colton Dach and others injured/non-roster designations. Those moves brought the team down to the 23-man limit.

Based on the forward lines and defensive pairings the Hawks deployed in practice Monday, here’s a line-by-line breakdown of the roster:

Forward lines

Taylor Hall — Connor Bedard — Ryan Donato

The Hawks’ top line around their star rookie has been established since the early days of training camp.

Hall and Bedard will likely be stapled together most of the season, and their skills already seem to mesh well. They outscored opponents 3-1 and posted a 68.4% expected-goals ratio during their preseason five-on-five ice time together. Donato’s quietly excellent shot provides a complementary option.

Tyler Johnson — Lukas Reichel — Taylor Raddysh

How Reichel fares in his first month as a full-time NHL center will be interesting to follow. Can he maintain his production rate from late last season (15 points in 23 games) while handling more defensive duties and winning a respectable percentage of faceoffs?

Johnson’s presence could help on faceoffs while Raddysh’s presence could help defensively, as well as around the net.

Nick Foligno — Jason Dickinson — Corey Perry

This is another line that stayed together throughout camp.

Foligno and Perry — the Hawks’ two ultra-veteran additions — will happily scrap in the dirty areas, stand up for teammates and boost the special-teams units. Dickinson is readjusting to their grinding style after playing further up the lineup at times last season.

Boris Katchouk — Cole Guttman — Andreas Athanasiou

A hodgepodge of different types of players at the moment, this line might not last long once the scratches rotate into the lineup, Philipp Kurashev returns from injury and Athanasiou gets inevitably moved up for an offensive boost.

Guttman’s performance coming off shoulder surgery and starting a season in the NHL for the first time will be noteworthy.

Extras: MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson

Entwistle was impressive during camp and might be poised to claim more ice time as the season progresses. Johnson provides a physical, happy-to-fight element that’s unique on this roster.

Defense pairs

Alex Vlasic — Seth Jones

The Hawks’ three defensive pairs, each comprised of one veteran and one rookie, will probably split five-on-five ice time fairly equally, so the order isn’t very important.

Jones will certainly play more on the power play, though, and the Hawks have been designing their scheme to get him more involved there than in past years.

Kevin Korchinski — Connor Murphy

It makes sense to put Korchinski — the most offense-focused, risk-taking defenseman out of the three rookies — with Murphy, the longest-tenured and most defensively responsible.

It’s still unclear whether Korchinski will stick all season on the Hawks or go back to the WHL at some point. Coach Luke Richardson’s message to him Monday was, “Congratulations, you’ve earned the spot, but now it’s [work] every day to keep it.”

Jarred Tinordi — Wyatt Kaiser

Kaiser will get opportunities to play with more versatile partners, too, but Tinordi — who worked on improving his balance and reducing his injury susceptibility this summer — provides a stabilizing presence for now.

Extra: Nikita Zaitsev

Zaitsev struggled just as much in preseason action as he did after his trade to Chicago last spring, but he remains optimistic his summer training changes will eventually pay off.

Goaltenders

Petr Mrazek — Arvid Soderblom

Mrazek will start the Hawks’ season opener in Pittsburgh after saving 38 of 40 shots in a memorable Hawks upset win there late last season. Soderblom, meanwhile, will start the following night against the Bruins.

The two goalies will likely split duties this autumn, but the Hawks would enjoy seeing Soderblom emerge as the ‘1A’ starter as the season progresses.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
How Wyatt Kaiser has decisively earned a Blackhawks roster spot
Illinois’ Bielema, Notre Dame’s Freeman high on list of struggling coaches after Week 6
Isaak Phillips one of several bubble decisions Blackhawks must make after preseason finale
Blackhawks’ penalty-kill tactics emphasize aggressiveness within diamond formation
Connor Bedard is the big story of Blackhawks camp. Follow updates on the star rookie here
2023-24 NHL predictions: Western Conference’s weakness opens playoff door for middling teams
The Latest
People attend an Indigenous Peoples Day Sunrise Ceremony at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis, Minn. on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Nation/World
Native people celebrate their histories and cultures on Indigenous Peoples Day
The ceremonies, dances and speeches come two years after President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day.
By Associated Press
 
El copropietario y chef de Savanna Restaurant, Enrique Calderón (izquierda), y el copropietario Luis Calderón son fotografiados en el restaurante de los hermanos en North Halsted Street, uno de los tres restaurantes que participan en Chicago Latin Restaurant Weeks de este año.
La Voz Chicago
Semanas de Restaurantes Latinos de Chicago celebran la diversidad de la comida latina, proporciona recursos esenciales a los restaurante
Los restaurantes que participan en el evento de dos semanas de duración no pagan entrada, y los organizadores ofrecen formación en marketing y apoyo en relaciones públicas a los participantes.
By Lisa Shames | For the Sun-Times
 
Heaven Taylor.
La Voz Chicago
Mujer de Oak Lawn acusada de apuñalar mortalmente a una joven de 16 años
Egypt Otis, de 18 años, se entregó a la policía el miércoles por la noche y se enfrenta a un cargo de asesinato en primer grado.
By Violet Miller
 
Ron Onesti, president of the Chicago branch of the Joint Civic Committee of Italian-Americans, addresses supporters and calls for statues of Christopher Columbus to be resurrected in Arrigo Park in Little Italy. Monday, October 10, 2023.
City Hall
Activists gather in Little Italy to call for return of Columbus statues 3 years after removal
Statues of Christopher Columbus were removed from Chicago parks in 2020 after an order from former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
By Mary Norkol
 
Bullets shattered windows at Blum restaurant and bar in River North after a mass shooting outside the establishment early Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. A bouncer was wounded in a shooting at the site in 2021.
Crime
River North nightclub Blüm shut down by Chicago police after mass shooting
A summary closure order was issued Monday to Blüm Restaurant & Bar, 316 W. Erie St., according to Chicago police.
By Sophie Sherry
 