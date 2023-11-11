Ample practice time helping Blackhawks adjust to three new injuries

SUNRISE, Fla. — For as difficult as the Blackhawks’ early-season schedule has been in terms of quality of opponents, it has been almost as forgiving in terms of density of games.

The Hawks are in the middle of a stretch of three consecutive weeks with enough time to hold multiple practices. They practiced twice before hosting the Panthers and Devils on Nov. 4-5 and practiced twice before visiting the Lightning on Thursday. They practiced again Saturday ahead of a Sunday matinee at the Panthers, and they’ll get to practice two more times this week before hosting the Lightning on Thursday.

That’s a ratio of seven practices to five games over a 16-day period (comprising the first half of November), a rarity in recent franchise history, and that ratio has been unquestionably helpful for this ultra-young Hawks team.

“Those practices in particular, we worked on being a lot harder in battles and making sure we’re in the fight — and that we’re actually coming out on top of [the fights],” forward Jason Dickinson said Saturday. “It has been pretty evident in the games following that we are doing those things.”

Even going back to coach Luke Richardson’s much-discussed “battle drill” practice Oct. 26 — which translated into a statement win the next day at the Golden Knights — the Hawks’ staff has made the most of their spare time this fall.

That adaptability will be tested again this weekend, though, since the Hawks had only Saturday’s practice to adjust to the new absences of Andreas Athanasiou, Taylor Hall and Jarred Tinordi. All three were injured Thursday and will miss Sunday’s game at the least.

Tinordi was placed on injured reserve (with an oblique injury) but Athanasiou and Hall were not. Richardson said that’s because the Hawks don’t have definitive information on the two forwards’ recovery timelines yet.

Seth Jones handled 31:46 of ice time Thursday to cover for Tinordi, his second-most minutes ever in a regulation regular-season game. Although Richardson commended Jones for being a “horse out there,” he won’t want to give him another workload like that. Isaak Phillips has been called up from Rockford again.

Up front, three of the four forward lines were shuffled. The most notable change entailed Dickinson replacing Athanasiou as the second-line center next to Lukas Reichel. Only the first line, where Connor Bedard has created some unexpectedly strong chemistry with Philipp Kurashev and Nick Foligno, was left untouched.

Blackhawks forward lines in practice include Dickinson taking Athanasiou's spot as 2C and lots of shuffling on the 3rd/4th lines:



Foligno-Bedard-Kurashev

Reichel-Dickinson-Raddysh

TJohnson-Donato-Perry

Katchouk-Entwistle-RJohnson — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) November 11, 2023

Considering the number of lineup changes, the Hawks focused on passing and skating in unison during Saturday’s 50-minute session at Florida’s renamed Amerant Bank Arena. Afterward, Richardson mentioned how beneficial it has been to hold all these recent practices either at Fifth Third Arena or at the Coyotes and Panthers’ NHL arenas.

For reference, during the Hawks’ season-opening five-game road trip, the three practices they squeezed in were not at NHL venues but rather at suburban rinks outside Montreal, Toronto and Denver with choppier ice and bare-bones locker rooms.

“You really can’t do the same type of drills or work on the same kind of things, and at the same type of intensity, [in those rinks],” Richardson said. “You can walk through some scenarios. But we don’t want to do that too much, because sometimes that leaks into your routine and you play a little bit [soft] like that.”

Interestingly, the schedule trends reverse starting this coming Thursday. The Hawks-Lightning rematch begins a grueling stretch in terms of game density; the Hawks will play 16 games in 29 days through Dec. 14.

That stretch should be much more manageable, however, in terms of opponent quality. Only seven of the 16 games are against teams that made the playoffs last year, and four of those seven “playoff” matchups are against the Oilers, Kraken and Wild — teams that have struggled out of the gate this season.

