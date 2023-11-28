The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Blackhawks acquire Anthony Beauvillier from Canucks to supplement forward group

The Hawks traded a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to land Beauvillier, who’s in the final year of a contract carrying a $4.15 million salary-cap hit.

By  Ben Pope
   
Anthony Beauvillier was traded Tuesday from the Canucks to Blackhawks.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Blackhawks made a trade to supplement their forward group by acquiring Anthony Beauvillier from the Canucks on Tuesday.

The Hawks sent a 2024 fifth-round draft pick in exchange — a small price to pay, given their large quantity of picks over both the past and the next few seasons.

With Corey Perry’s contract termination and Taylor Hall and Andreas Athanasiou’s injuries knocking three guys out of the Hawks’ top nine, Beauvillier’s presence should help restore some much-needed depth.

The 26-year-old left wing has tallied at least 28 points each of the last six seasons, including a career-high 40 points last season (18 goals and 22 assists).

He had spent his entire career with the Islanders before heading to Vancouver in the Bo Horvat blockbuster in January. But he hadn’t made a big impact so far this season, recording eight points (two goals) in 22 games.

In the final year of a contract carrying a $4.15 million salary-cap hit — a hair higher than Perry’s terminated contract — the Canucks were apparently interested in moving him to create cap flexibility, and the Hawks could easily fit him in.

The two teams executed a similar trade at the start of last season involving Jason Dickinson, and that has worked out very well for Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson.

