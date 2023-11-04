Ryan Donato’s offensive versatility and ‘no problem’ attitude helping Blackhawks

Ryan Donato’s on-ice versatility makes him valuable in a young Blackhawks locker room.

The 27-year-old veteran forward can play both center and wing. He can also complement upper-end teammates with his shooting ability or grind alongside bottom-six teammates. So how does he react to an ever-fluctuating role?

“I prepare the same way every day, no matter who I’m playing with,” Donato said. “My role kind of stays the same — I’m going to forecheck hard and then create turnovers and create as much as I can offensively — but the mindset doesn’t change.”

Donato started the season at right wing on a line with wunderkind Connor Bedard and Taylor Hall, then moved to center while rotating through a variety of linemates, including Corey Perry, Tyler Johnson and Jason Dickinson.

More recently, he has found success lower down the depth chart. On Saturday against the Panthers, he slotted at left wing on the fourth line with Perry and MacKenzie Entwistle.

All the while, Donato’s professionalism and steady demeanor have stood out to coach Luke Richardson.

“Ryan’s been great, and he’s always upbeat,” Richardson said. “Anything you say, he [replies], ‘Yeah, no problem.’ He goes out there and usually makes an impact, so that’s great. It’s great for him and for us to know that, but it’s also good for the other players to see.”

He’s currently receiving the most ice time in his career, entering Saturday averaging just under 17 minutes per game. He also ranks fourth on the Hawks in shot attempts per 60 minutes during five-on-five play.

“It just speaks volumes to the type of player he is,” Perry said. “He’s a guy that [if you give] a split second, he lets it fly and he shoots the puck. He’s definitely surprised me. I didn’t know a whole lot about him coming in, but he’s been a great player for us.”

Last season with the Kraken, Donato bounced around just as much. He spent no more than 34% of his total five-on-five ice time with any one forward linemate. That experience playing in a myriad of roles has proven valuable on a Hawks team rostering a plethora of young talent and struggling to put the puck in the back of the net.

Donato scored the Hawks’ very first goal of the season in the opener against the Penguins, then connected with Perry to bury a first-period goal in last week’s win against the Golden Knights.

“Playing with him, he’s always going to be open,” Perry said. “He’s always finding that soft spot.”

Given that injuries are inevitable throughout an NHL season — as the Hawks have already seen with Hall’s shoulder issue — the lines are bound to continue to change, and Donato should be able to fill any gaps that need filling.

“It definitely helps [that], if something happens during a game, you can put him somewhere else,” Perry said. “You can play him anywhere. We’ve got options, and that’s never a bad thing.”

Donato has also embraced his role as one of the veteran voices in the locker room, which is beneficial as the Hawks search for some early-season consistency.

“I’ve been in the league for a long time,” Donato said. “I’m just letting the younger guys know to stay even-keeled. You obviously have to learn from your troubles and not linger with it, but take the stuff that you can learn from and use it to your advantage.”

