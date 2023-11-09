The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson urging shoot-first mentality on 2-on-1 rushes

The Hawks generate a lot of counterattacks with their team speed, but they haven’t converted many yet. Plus, the Raddysh brothers reunite in Tampa tonight.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks notes: Luke Richardson urging shoot-first mentality on 2-on-1 rushes
Andreas Athanasiou takes a shot.

The Blackhawks want to start shooting more often when they get opportunities.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

TAMPA, Fla. — During the Blackhawks’ pre-practice video review session Wednesday, the coaching staff pulled up a clip of Lukas Reichel skating in on a two-on-one rush last Sunday against the Devils.

“We stopped it where his feet stopped moving, and I said, ‘Everybody in the rink — and especially the ‘D’ and the goalie — knows you’re looking to pass,’” coach Luke Richardson said.

The Hawks’ message to Reichel and their other forwards is to maintain their skating pace and adopt more of a shoot-first mentality on odd-man breaks. Their abundant team speed and counterattacking-oriented tactics create plenty of those breaks, but they haven’t converted many into goals so far.

Richardson also brought up, after last Saturday’s win over the Panthers, a two-on-one sequence in which Philipp Kurashev unsuccessfully tried to pass across to Connor Bedard. The Hawks in general have forced passes to Bedard too often.

“When you have to slow down on a two-on-one and you have to stickhandle a little bit, I think that makes your decision automatic: That’s a shot,” Richardson said. “The pass isn’t there. Don’t force it.”

Added veteran forward Nick Foligno: “That’s probably just more [about having] a killer instinct. You’ve got an opportunity; you don’t want to waste it. That’s one of the worst feelings [when] you make a pass and it doesn’t work out. Now it’s just it’s a momentum killer, too.”

Of course, a shoot-first mentality doesn’t mean the puck-carrier should shoot the puck himself on every single two-on-one. By preparing to shoot and by giving off that appearance, a passing lane could open up.

“If the [defenseman] reacts to you and he starts to open up [his body], there might be a time to pass,” Richardson added. “But if you’re going to stop your feet and wait the ‘D’ out, it usually gets closed off.”

Raddysh reunion

Brothers Darren and Taylor Raddysh will face off against each other Thursday in Tampa for the first time in the NHL. Their mother, Gwen, will also be in attendance at Amalie Arena to watch it, since this Florida swing just happens to be the Hawks’ moms’ trip.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper joked before the game that he was “curious to see what jersey she wears.”

The fact Darren began his professional career in the Hawks’ organization and now plays for the Lightning, whereas Taylor was drafted by and came up with the Lightning but now plays for the Hawks, makes it even stranger.

“We talk about that quite a bit,” Darren said. “It’s the way the world works sometimes.”

On Wednesday night, the three Raddyshes went out to dinner for a miniature family reunion. Thursday will mark their first time on the ice together since Feb. 11, 2022, when they both dressed for the Lightning in a 4-3 win over the Coyotes.

Seen that before

Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin scored a beautiful goal to tie Tuesday’s Sabres-Hurricanes game by executing a self-pass at the blue line. He angled the puck like a pool shot past Teuvo Teravainen while he cut through two other Hurricanes penalty-killers, then ripped the puck into the net.

If the idea of a self-pass of the boards sounds familiar, it’s because Bedard did the same thing in a preseason game against the Red Wings. That was just preseason, and Dahlin’s play Tuesday definitely one-upped him, but it feels like only a matter of time until No. 98 gets creative like that again.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Sharks’ disastrous start to tanking season shows how well Blackhawks handled theirs
Connor Bedard’s shifts are long, but is that good or bad for the Blackhawks?
Fallen hockey player Adam Johnson remembered by family, teammates
Blackhawks goalie Arvid Soderblom bounces back from Arizona disaster but still has work to do
Blackhawks’ defensemen unable to break goal-scoring hex in loss to Devils
Another player from 2010 Blackhawks sues team over alleged Brad Aldrich sexual assault: report
The Latest
Alex Caruso
Bulls
It’s go time for the Bulls, which means it’s time to start Alex Caruso
Coach Billy Donovan and the organization have been very cautious about adding minutes to Caruso’s workload, especially the minutes starting a game could add. But the Bulls might not have as much time as they think to fix this season.
By Joe Cowley
 
Ed Jones, Ryan Oates, Grant Drager and David Cerda star in Hell in a Handbag Productions’ world premiere of “The Golden Girls Save Xmas – The Lost Episode Parody Series.”
Holiday Guide 2023
Area stages serving up plenty of holiday cheer — and more — this season
‘Christmas Carol,’ ‘Cinderella,’ ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ just some of the theater productions to enjoy in the months ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
A road closed signs blocks the street on S Columbus Dr in downtown Chicago.
News
Traffic snarls expected ahead of Biden’s motorcade, Bears home game
Drivers should plan ahead, look for alternative routes or take public transportation.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Research is looking into the connection between the sense of smell and good memory function.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Scent therapies might help preserve memory
A decline in the sense of smell has been found to be an early symptom of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
Get in the holiday spirit at the Museum of Ice Cream’s “Pinkmas” exhibit.
Holiday Guide 2023
Plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy during holiday season
Looking for ways to get festive with the family this holiday season? The Chicago area offers a range of jolly, family-friendly activities to amp up holiday cheer.
By Joanna Gaden
 