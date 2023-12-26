The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson felt emotional ‘ups and downs’ of role in 2023

From the highs of the draft in Nashville to the lows of the Corey Perry situation, the Hawks’ general manager had plenty of “learning experiences” this year, as he describes it. “These jobs aren’t easy,” he said.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson felt emotional ‘ups and downs’ of role in 2023
Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has felt the ups and downs this year.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has felt the ups and downs this year.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The hockey world saw a much different side of Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson in November than it saw in June.

Back in the summer, Davidson went viral for his “Kyle from Chicago” clip in which he played along with an unsuspecting interviewer outside the NHL Draft in Nashville, a video that put his sense of humor and down-to-earth personality on display.

This fall, Davidson appeared more shaken, upset and emotional than he ever had before publicly when announcing Corey Perry’s contract termination and alluding to the unfair impact of the resulting rumors on Connor Bedard’s family.

It shouldn’t be surprising to see someone happy at one time and sad at another. But it’s rare to see it from a GM in pro sports — stereotypically an emotionally closed-off, power-projecting man.

Davidson knows how to look the part and keep his cards close to his chest when necessary, but he’s also willing to admit that he’s as human as anyone — and that his responsibilities sometimes can be straining from an empathy standpoint.

“These jobs aren’t easy,” Davidson said. “You’re responsible for so many people. Whether it’s that [Perry] event or something very different with Kevin [Korchinski, whose father died] and his family, you feel everything — because you care about your players and your staff, and you care about their families.

“When something happens and it’s a positive, you feel that in a great way. When it’s a negative, you feel that in a really negative way. You carry a lot of the ups and downs of the group in your everyday job.”

Now in this third season in charge — albeit still the league’s youngest GM at 35 — Davidson feels more settled in his role.

That means he’s more confident, experienced and better at keeping up with his to-do list, but it also means he’s “more in-tune with every little thing that goes on” around the organization, which can get overwhelming at times.

Related

He’s certainly thankful to have moved past the Perry situation, or at least the height of it. There still could be some legal battles coming if the NHL Players’ Association files a grievance, but those will be mundane compared to the controversy and drama that followed Perry’s initial misconduct incident Nov. 22 in Columbus.

“We handled it and we got through it, but I’m happy it’s in the past,” he said.

On the ice, the Hawks’ losses can be painful. Granted, Davidson is partially to blame for them. He enacted the full-scale rebuild knowing it would entail losing a lot, and every loss brings the Hawks closer to another high draft pick.

But his role in the losses and his players’ disappointment with the mounting defeats, despite giving maximum effort, represent another tough element of the job.

“I don’t care what stage you’re in. Whether you’re rebuilding or you’re one of the top Stanley Cup contenders, the losses are hard,” he said. “I don’t like it at all. But they are what they are, so you try to focus on the things that are more high-leverage, which is the general improvement of your players and your team.”

Make no mistake, Davidson signed up for all of this. He isn’t seeking pity. And there are plenty of validating and enjoyable aspects of being an NHL GM, too. 

He’s just focused on adapting and perfecting his approach based on both the ups and the downs.

“Hopefully I can do this for a very long time, and [when] we’re way down the road in my career, I’m still going to be learning,” he said. “There are going to be new things that pop up at that time. Everything is a learning experience.”

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks prospect updates: Six prospects to compete in world junior championships
Blackhawks not convinced Isaak Phillips has earned full-time NHL job yet
Connor Bedard creates signature highlight with lacrosse goal, but Blackhawks collapse against Blues
Blackhawks likely to be less active in NHL’s winter trade market than in past years
Kevin Korchinski returns to Blackhawks’ lineup in loss to Canadiens
Polling Place: How does a really good Bears team for Christmas sound? You know, one of these years
The Latest
Darryl Price a former Peoples Gas utility worker stands in his living room holding his old hardhat, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Business
Another former Peoples Gas worker alleges he experienced racial discrimination at utility company
Darryl Price alleges that he and other Black workers were denied the opportunity to transfer to other departments and missed out on overtime opportunities.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A man and woman, John and Nancy McBride, on a walk with their two young kids, around 1970.
Meet The Sun-Times
We brought our loved ones close to say goodbye
Though my wife’s parents were getting older and less able to live alone, it took a long time to persuade them to move closer to us. They did, and just in time, John O’Neill, an editor at the Sun-Times, writes.
By John O’Neill
 
A CTA Blue Line train travels west, on tracks next to I-290, with signs for the exits at Austin and Central in the background.
Other Views
Public transit in Chicago will fall off a fiscal cliff without a plan for 2025
Federal pandemic relief funds will run out in 2025. Regional authorities, the state of Illinois and federal agencies have to lay a track for the future of CTA, Metra and Pace, two lawmakers write.
By Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and State Sen. Ram Villivalam
 
Ald. Jessica Fuentes speaks into a microphone about the crisis in Gaza during a City Council Committee on Health and Human Relations meeting&nbsp;Dec. 18.
Other Views
City Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza is deeply flawed
The Committee on Health and Human Relations voted on a one-sided resolution, Ald. Debra Silverstein writes. The council must also advocate for the release of hostages and condemn the violence against Israeli citizens.
By Debra Silverstein
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Obnoxious man blames his mom for all his woes
Negative and controlling, he goes long periods without speaking to his mother, who wonders if she’s really at fault.
By Abigail Van Buren
 