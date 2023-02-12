The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks’ woes against Jets continue in another loss

The Hawks’ 4-1 defeat Saturday wrapped up a season-series sweep against Winnipeg, which has cumulatively won 14 of the last 17 meetings between the two teams.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks’ woes against Jets continue in another loss
The Jets celebrate a goal against the Blackhawks.

The Jets beat the Blackhawks 4-1 on Saturday to sweep the season series.

AP Photos

The Blackhawks’ long-term domination of the Ducks finally ended earlier this week.

But the Jets’ long-term domination of the Hawks only continued Saturday.

A three-goal second period powered Winnipeg to a 4-1 home win, completing their season-series sweep.

The Hawks were outscored by a 18-4 margin over the four-game series, in which Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck conceded almost nothing and Jets star defenseman Josh Morrissey looked almost unstoppable.

Morrissey fittingly scored the first goal Saturday by intercepting a weak pass from Jason Dickinson, beating Dickinson off the wall and into the slot and then ripping a backhand shot past a screened Petr Mrazek.

Morrissey then added an assist on Blake Wheeler’s power-play tip-in goal that made it 2-0 — which turned out to be the official game-winner — and thus finished with nine points against the Hawks this season.

Tyler Johnson scored the Hawks’ lone goal by depositing a rebound during a third-period push. He recorded 11 shot attempts and five on goal; Philipp Kurashev was also very active with seven attempts and five on goal. The Hawks could dent Hellebuyck (31 saves) no further, though, and eventually conceded an empty-net goal to seal the loss.

The Hawks have now lost 14 of their last 17 meetings against the Jets (dating back to April 2018), including eight of the last nine (dating back to February 2020).

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi provided a bright spot by returning to the lineup after missing nearly two months recovering from face surgery, logging 11:28 of ice time on the third pairing with Caleb Jones. He daringly fought Winnipeg’s Adam Lowry in the third period but emerged unscathed.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Andreas Athanasiou moves back into spotlight with big performance Friday
Blackhawks’ Tyler Johnson hasn’t let parade of injuries affect his positive attitude
Blackhawks edge Coyotes in overtime as Jaxson Stauber makes history
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane displeased about Rangers’ Vladimir Tarasenko trade
Jonathan Toews’ illness, Rangers’ move away from Patrick Kane complicates market for Blackhawks
Sam Lafferty’s midseason breakout for Blackhawks sparking plenty of trade buzz
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Bulls lose and DeMar DeRozan says it’s on him and Zach LaVine to fix it
Last year, before LaVine dealt with a handful of injuries and illness, DeRozan and LaVine were a deadly duo on many nights. This season, however, the two don’t seem to have the same mojo. DeRozan feels it’s a missing “rhythm,” and until that’s fixed there’s going to continue to be inconsistent nights.
By Joe Cowley
 
Chesaree Rollins, chef and owner of CheSa’s Bistro and Bar, is photographed at her Chicago restaurant earlier this week. The eatery is among the two-dozen scheduled to participate in Chicago Black Restaurant Week.
Food and Restaurants
Chicago Black Restaurant Week: Steeped in history, the event is ever-evolving
This year, dozens of restaurants are taking part in the two-week event running Feb. 12-26, with cuisines spanning from traditional soul to vegan to Cajun to Jamaican to much more.
By Andrew Davis | For the Sun-Times
 
Simeon’s Wes Rubin celebrates after the Wolverines defeat Kenwood in the Public League championship game.
High School Basketball
Robert Smith goes out on top: Simeon beats Kenwood in OT to win the city title
As it has so often since he took over the Simeon program in 2004, history turned Robert Smith’s way. His team buckled down defensively in overtime, not allowing Kenwood a field goal.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Goran Dragic
Bulls
Goran Dragic unafraid to be honest with Bulls’ struggles at the point
Dragic still feels like he can solidify the point guard spot at the end of games, but also knows he has limited minutes and would need the opportunity. According to Dragic, “I do think the starting unit needs a point guard, that’s for sure.”
By Joe Cowley
 