The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Patrick Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: ‘Things are just clicking’

Kane has erupted for seven goals (and 10 points) in his last four games, tying a career high. If the rest of the NHL needed a reminder of the skills that make him a star, he has certainly given it to them.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Patrick Kane enjoying astronomical hot streak as trade winds blow: ‘Things are just clicking’
Patrick Kane celebrates a goal Wednesday.

Patrick Kane (left) scored two more goals in the Blackhawks’ win over the Stars on Wednesday.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

DALLAS — A switch has flipped inside Patrick Kane.

And whether it was flipped or not by recent rumblings that other NHL teams considered him damaged goods and doubted his abilities, he looks like a man on a mission.

As the trade winds blow harder and harder, he seemingly plays better and better. His dual effort with Max Domi on Wednesday against the Stars, collectively putting the Blackhawks on their backs and powering an epic comeback from 3-0 down to a 4-3 win, marked just the latest peak.

“All of a sudden, you get going and you start feeling good, you start feeling confident,” Kane said. “I was the beneficiary of a few plays tonight — and even the last couple games, too — so things are just clicking.”

Kane has now buried seven goals in his last four games — tied for the best four-game span in his career — after scoring just nine goals in his first 50 games this season.

His 10 total points in this stretch also represent the third-best streak of his career. It’s an astronomical hot streak.

“When Kaner is feeling it and he’s burying the puck like that, it’s fun to watch, fun to play with,” Domi said. “It just puts energy into our group, and everyone really feeds off that.”

Related

Even beyond the stats, all the signature Kane traits that were perhaps less noticeable earlier this season have returned with glaring force. Domi called Kane a “superstar” on Wednesday, and rightly so.

He no longer appears slowed by his much-discussed nagging injury whatsoever; that debate can be thrown out the window. Kane said himself Wednesday that this is “for sure” the best he has played this season.

He’s passing with pinpoint accuracy. His shot looks more powerful than it has in years — and the evidence lies not only in his overturned overtime slap-shot Tuesday against the Golden Knights but also in, for example, his first of three goals Sunday against the Maple Leafs, when he ripped an innocent low-danger shot into the top corner.

His vision and instincts to find open spaces in the offensive zone — or help lead his teammates there, or make subtle hand movements to create space even in traffic — have been sharp. And most satisfyingly, his swagger has returned, as well.

Of course, these are the same skills that have made Kane one of the NHL’s elite playmakers for 16 years. They’re not new. But the rest of the league might have needed a reminder — and Kane has given it to them.

“The guys have been really good about not necessarily talking about the [trade] subject, just focusing on hockey,” he said. “There’s a lot of guys in here that are probably going through the same thing, so we’re all kind of in the same boat. So [it’s] nice to be around everyone, and [it’s] even nicer when you’re winning games and the group is having fun.”

The Stars and Knights — coincidentally the last two opponents to feel Kane’s wrath — along with the Rangers (again), Hurricanes and Oilers are all circling, even though Kane insisted again Wednesday he still hasn’t decided if he’s willing to move.

But if this is indeed his last Hawks hurrah, he’s certainly going out in style.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks reward David Gust for AHL excellence with NHL contract
Blackhawks’ surge continues in comeback win over Stars
Blackhawks acquire two draft picks for taking Nikita Zaitsev in trade with Senators
Blackhawks realizing Ian Mitchell is most effective when allowed to be himself
Blackhawks edge Golden Knights in shootout after Patrick Kane’s apparent winner ruled too late
Jonathan Toews’ Long COVID diagnosis adds another concerning dimension to health issues
The Latest
Eleri Ward poses for a photo in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York on Jan. 30, 2023, to promote her album “Keep a Tender Distance.”
Music
Burr Ridge’s Eleri Ward continues her celebration of Sondheim on second album
Friday brings the release of Ward’s second indie-folk CD of Sondheim covers, “Keep a Tender Distance,” on Ghostlight Records.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
A poppy seed bagel. “The Military Departments are hereby directed to notify service members to avoid consumption of all poppy seeds to include food products and baked goods containing poppy seeds,” a Pentagon official says.
Pentagon warns troops to stay away from poppy seed bagels because of the possibility of a failed drug test
Harvesting of some poppy seeds could result in contamination that would “undermine the [Defense] Department’s ability to identify illicit drug use,” a Pentagon official said.
By Tom Vanden Brook | USA Today
 
Tim Anderson at spring training.
White Sox
White Sox owning ‘terrible’ 2022, shortstop Tim Anderson says
“It was everything, whatever fans and media say, however bad you want to call it. Good, bad and ugly, on the field and off the field.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
NBCSCH.jpg
Sports Media
Baseball broadcasts working to incorporate pitch clock into graphics
NBC Sports Chicago’s broadcast of the White Sox’ spring-training opener Saturday will include the timer in its score bug. “Early on, it may not be perfect, but it’s new to MLB and us,” vice president of content John Schippman said.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.
Letters to the Editor
Politicians should not be funded by those they regulate
If we want sound regulations that protect the public, we must have public funding of election campaigns so debate is fair and government decisions are based strictly on merit.
By Letters to the Editor
 