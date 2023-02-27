Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe to Maple Leafs

The Blackhawks traded defenseman Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Monday. The Hawks are also sending center Sam Lafferty and a pair of draft picks to Toronto.

In exchange, the Hawks will receive right wing Joey Anderson and prospect Pavel Gogolev, as well as a first round draft pick in 2025 and a 2026 second-round pick.

‘‘Given the nature of where we’re at in the standings, it’s just part of it all,’’ McCabe said earlier this month about the trade rumor that surrounded him. ‘‘[It’s] definitely not how I envisioned my tenure going here, being at the bottom of the standings, but it is what it is.’’

‘‘I’ve really enjoyed my time here, and my family loves it,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m going to continue to enjoy it. I can’t control anything outside of that. I’ll just take things day by day.’’

This story will be updated.