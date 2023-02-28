The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks, shaken by trades, fall flat against Coyotes

The Hawks barely avoided being shut out in a 4-1 defeat Tuesday. The abrupt departures of Patrick Kane and others in recent days have not only stripped the roster of its best talent but have also “emotionally and psychologically” affected those who remain.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks, shaken by trades, fall flat against Coyotes
The Coyotes cruised past the Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday.

The Coyotes cruised past the Blackhawks 4-1 on Tuesday.

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Blackhawks’ psyches have been understandably dented the past two days by the sudden trade departures of Patrick Kane, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty and Jack Johnson.

“We won’t lie about it affecting [us] a little bit emotionally and psychologically,” Connor Murphy said. “When it’s very abrupt — like we’re having breakfast, about to go to morning skate in Anaheim, and guys just stand up and start saying ‘bye’ — it’s hard.”

That turmoil has been reflected in their play.

The Hawks looked lifeless against another bottom-of-the-standings team for the second consecutive day Tuesday, falling to the Coyotes 4-1 on the heels of their 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Monday.

Andreas Athanasiou’s meaningless goal with 91 seconds left was the only thing that avoided the Hawks being shut out for the eighth time this season. The Coyotes finished with a 33-29 advantage in scoring chances, and goalie Karel Vejmelka outplayed a rusty Alex Stalock — making his first start for the Hawks since Jan. 14 — in the nets at Mullett Arena.

“Our execution just wasn’t there,” Philipp Kurashev said. “We didn’t really play with a lot of emotion. And our compete [level] wasn’t there, as well. We have a lot of things to learn from.”

Added coach Luke Richardson: “It just seemed like we were one beat off. Not to use tired as an excuse, but the guys just looked tired tonight.”

The Hawks will remain in Tempe overnight before flying back to Chicago on Wednesday for a three-game homestand — which includes what are likely to be two more awkward games on Thursday and Saturday, sandwiching the trade deadline Friday.

Richardson thus urged the team to do some bonding Thursday night after heading back to the team hotel.

“The NHL is no place for losing, but we’re in a position right now where we have a lot of new players here,” he said. “We need to almost, not [exactly] start over, but create some new bonds here and relationships and some chemistry we can move forward with.”

The two losses and the Blue Jackets’ upset win over the Sabres on Tuesday did improve the Hawks’ chances of finishing the season in last place and entering the draft lottery with the highest odds.

They’ve fallen from 29th back into 30th and are just one point ahead of 32nd-place Columbus with one fewer game played.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Kane leaves Chicago with clear legacy: Blackhawks’ greatest player of all time
Blackhawks trade Patrick Kane to Rangers in era-ending move
Blackhawks struggle with chemistry in streak-snapping loss to Ducks
Blackhawks notes: Kyle Davidson assesses updated trade outlook after big Toronto move
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks, prospects
Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
The Latest
Ald. Nicole Lee (11th) hands a piece of paper to an election judge while voting at Long Life Apartments in the Chinatown neighborhood on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Elections
11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee heads toward runoff
Early results showed Lee and her top challenger, Anthony Ciaravino, each with about 30% of the vote; In the 12th Ward, Anabel Abarca was trailing her challenger, Julia Ramirez.
By Lauren FitzPatrick and Mary Norkol
 
Brooklyn Nets v Chicago Bulls
Columnists
No moral victory awaits Bulls if they make play-in tournament
The NBA doesn’t even consider it playoffs, and the Bulls shouldn’t view qualifying as an accomplishment.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Bill Conway, who is running for alderman of the 34th Ward, carries his daughter Billie at Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on election day, Tuesday. Feb. 28, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Elections
Former prosecutor Bill Conway wins aldermanic race in newly drawn Fulton Market, West Loop ward
Across the city’s West Side, freshmen and longtime City Council members awaited results an hour and half after polls closed.
By Elvia Malagón and Michael Loria
 
Tamez.jpg
Columnists
Crime defines Chicago mayoral race: ‘The No. 1, 2 and 3 issue’
The Chicago mayor — and the 50 City Council members — will have to deal with 66 members of police oversight panels. How much power they wield remains to be seen.
By Lynn Sweet
 
WARDRACE_45th_27.JPG
Elections
Gardiner, Villegas headed to runoff as incumbents (mostly) cruise in Northwest Side wards
James Gardiner faced several scandals in his first term on the City Council; Jessica Gutierrez is poised for a runoff to replace Ariel Reboyras after falling 300 votes short in 2019.
By Andy Grimm and Allison Novelo
 