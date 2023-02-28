Blackhawks, shaken by trades, fall flat against Coyotes

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Blackhawks’ psyches have been understandably dented the past two days by the sudden trade departures of Patrick Kane, Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty and Jack Johnson.

“We won’t lie about it affecting [us] a little bit emotionally and psychologically,” Connor Murphy said. “When it’s very abrupt — like we’re having breakfast, about to go to morning skate in Anaheim, and guys just stand up and start saying ‘bye’ — it’s hard.”

That turmoil has been reflected in their play.

The Hawks looked lifeless against another bottom-of-the-standings team for the second consecutive day Tuesday, falling to the Coyotes 4-1 on the heels of their 4-2 loss to the Ducks on Monday.

Andreas Athanasiou’s meaningless goal with 91 seconds left was the only thing that avoided the Hawks being shut out for the eighth time this season. The Coyotes finished with a 33-29 advantage in scoring chances, and goalie Karel Vejmelka outplayed a rusty Alex Stalock — making his first start for the Hawks since Jan. 14 — in the nets at Mullett Arena.

“Our execution just wasn’t there,” Philipp Kurashev said. “We didn’t really play with a lot of emotion. And our compete [level] wasn’t there, as well. We have a lot of things to learn from.”

Added coach Luke Richardson: “It just seemed like we were one beat off. Not to use tired as an excuse, but the guys just looked tired tonight.”

The Hawks will remain in Tempe overnight before flying back to Chicago on Wednesday for a three-game homestand — which includes what are likely to be two more awkward games on Thursday and Saturday, sandwiching the trade deadline Friday.

Richardson thus urged the team to do some bonding Thursday night after heading back to the team hotel.

“The NHL is no place for losing, but we’re in a position right now where we have a lot of new players here,” he said. “We need to almost, not [exactly] start over, but create some new bonds here and relationships and some chemistry we can move forward with.”

The two losses and the Blue Jackets’ upset win over the Sabres on Tuesday did improve the Hawks’ chances of finishing the season in last place and entering the draft lottery with the highest odds.

They’ve fallen from 29th back into 30th and are just one point ahead of 32nd-place Columbus with one fewer game played.

