Blackhawks notes: Taylor Raddysh a pleasant surprise as leading goal-scorer

SUNRISE, Fla. — Calling Taylor Raddysh the Blackhawks’ leading goal-scorer requires a few asterisks.

Technically, Max Domi has scored more goals than any other individual for this season’s Hawks team, potting 18 before he was traded. Patrick Kane, with 16 goals before his trade, has also contributed just as many as Raddysh.

But Raddysh is officially the leading scorer with 16 goals (entering Friday’s game against the Panthers), having pulled out of a tie with Andreas Athanasiou by scoring twice Wednesday against the Red Wings.

And that’s a moderately pleasant surprise. After all, Raddysh arrived in Chicago a year ago having scored just five career goals (in 53 games) with the Lightning and having fallen just short of the 20-goal plateau in both of his AHL seasons, as well.

Since then, however, he has tallied 22 goals in 85 games for the Hawks, demonstrating a decent scoring touch.

“It’s obviously nice to score, but I don’t think that’s something you really think about — [or] try not to think about, at least,” Raddysh said.

His pace looked even better before he endured a 15-game goal drought prior to Wednesday. In fact, when he scored his 14th goal of the season back on Jan. 28, he was tied for the team scoring lead with no asterisks necessary.

His shot volume remained steady over the ensuing stretch — averaging 2.7 per game, just as he had during his first 48 games — but pucks simply stopped going in. Nonetheless, his ability to handle that stretch of bad luck and emerge unscathed on the other side is encouraging for his future as a solid goal-scorer in the NHL.

Reichel on PP1

The Hawks have finally unleashed Lukas Reichel on the power play.

Richardson jumbled the top ‘PP’ unit in practice Tuesday to put Reichel in the left circle — Alex DeBrincat’s old spot — and MacKenzie Entwistle in front of the net, with Seth Jones, Philipp Kurashev and Athanasiou maintaining the other three spots.

“[On Saturday], we had great entries, but no [offensive] zone-time execution,” coach Luke Richardson said Tuesday. “And then [Monday], we couldn’t even get to zone-time execution because we had poor entries. There’s just frustration there, so it’s time to make a change.”

They debuted that set-up Wednesday when Reichel earned his first career NHL power-play point on one of Raddysh’s goals.

They have also eliminated the drop pass from their typical zone-entry routine, with Richardson acknowledging the Hawks maybe “don’t have the personnel to do that” like they did with Patrick Kane and DeBrincat. Instead, they’re focusing on forwards sweeping to the outside with speed in order to enter the zone on the PP.

This and that