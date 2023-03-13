The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Cole Guttman’s excellent first Blackhawks season cut short by shoulder surgery

Guttman was shut down Monday for the rest of the season, allowing him to get the surgery early enough to fully recover before training camp next fall. He finishes with six points in 14 NHL games and 30 points in 39 AHL games, having made a big impression at both levels.

By  Ben Pope
   
Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman shoots the puck.

Blackhawks forward Cole Guttman will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery.

AP Photo/John Hefti

Cole Guttman’s stellar Blackhawks rookie season has ended prematurely — but now appears even more impressive in context.

The 23-year-old forward had been playing through a shoulder injury since November, coach Luke Richardson said Monday. He and the Hawks decided to shut him down for the rest of the season so he could undergo surgery to fix it.

Richardson admitted he had been “dragging it out as long as I could” — and understandably so, given how well Guttman had been playing as the second-line center. But by getting the surgery now, he should make a full recovery before training camp next fall, which is the No. 1 priority at this point.

“He wanted to keep playing, but the decision was...the right thing to do it now, to get ready for next year,” Richardson said. “Because he has shown he can play here. So he wants to have a chance to be ready [and] 100% for training camp to show that he can again.”

The injury occurred while Guttman was playing for Rockford, where he made a big impression by not only producing 30 points in 39 games but also demonstrating versatility and quick adaptability with faceoffs, penalty-killing and other areas.

Following his Feb. 15 NHL debut against the Maple Leafs, he banged up his shoulder again Feb. 25 against the Sharks. He continued grinding through it, however, until after the game Saturday against the Lightning (the organization that drafted him). The Hawks didn’t bother using a paper transaction to make him eligible for the AHL playoffs for this reason.

“We knew he was playing through something that doesn’t get better on its own,” said Brent Guttman, his father. “It was just a matter of when to handle that.”

On the injured list, Guttman joins a lengthy list of Hawks. Jonathan Toews (long COVID), Reese Johnson (concussion), Colin Blackwell (groin), Anders Bjork (right leg/ankle), Andreas Englund (hamstring) and Austin Wagner (infection) are all sidelined at the moment, although Connor Murphy (personal) and Alex Stalock (illness) did return to practice Monday.

Forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson — who have made a combined one NHL appearance this season — were called up Monday from Rockford as the latest reinforcements to the Hawks’ ragtag roster.

Guttman and his family can look back on his first professional season with pride, though.

He not only excelled in the AHL but quickly found a rhythm in the NHL, tallying points in each of his last three games and finishing with six points (including four goals) and a 52.1% faceoff percentage in 14 games. His 5-10, 180-pound frame was not a problem at all.

“We knew he was a smart hockey player,” Richardson said recently. “The question for us [was], just with his size, did he have separation speed? And he has shown that. He’s not afraid to hold onto pucks in tight areas and make strong plays.”

Guttman said he learned that the amount of “time and space” available in the NHL was “even worse than you think.”

He nonetheless never seemed intimidated or neutralized by that. He made clever plays around the net, demonstrated a deceptively powerful shot, exhibited good positional awareness, rarely turned the puck over — something of which he was clearly mindful — and held his own defensively.

“The question is always: What you’ve accomplished so far, does it translate to the next level?” Brent Guttman said. “The fact they started him in the AHL gave him a chance to figure it out there and find his stride there. And then the fact he could get 14 games in the NHL and have that opportunity before he had to shut it down, that’s all really positive.

“I don’t think he looks at the surgery as a huge negative. It’s just part of the deal.”

