Boris Katchouk helps Blackhawks earn stunning win over Bruins

Boris Katchouk has been a non-factor offensively and an occasional liability defensively much of this season. For the most part, it hasn’t gone as he hoped.

But on Tuesday, Katchouk suddenly looked like a power forward extraordinaire, making great play after great play to help the Blackhawks stun the league-leading Bruins 6-3.

“You can see something there; it’s just [he hasn’t had] the confidence to do it,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Now he’s starting to get more ice time and more confidence.”

Katchouk became just the 12th player to tally three or more points in a game against the 50-11-5 Bruins this season — and then Taylor Raddysh became the 13th by producing a hat trick within the third period. Joey Anderson, Jujhar Khaira and Ian Mitchell all recorded multiple points, as well.

In the context of the ragtag Hawks’ trudge to the finish line this season, it was a performance that had to be seen to be believed.

“We had our four lines going,” Richardson added. “We had all the ‘D’ going, both goalies going. We had everybody going for this win.”

Katchouk generated probably the highlight of his career to date in the third period, deking past Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort and picking the corner over Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark to give the Hawks the lead.

“Things happen for a reason, and tonight was my night,” Katchouk said.

Raddysh, who had tied the game by finishing off a net-front scramble earlier in the frame, added insurance goals on the power play and into an empty net to reach the 20-point plateau on the season.

Goalie Petr Mrazek was less lucky. After making two splendid saves on Trent Frederic shots from the slot midway through the second period, he exited the game with another groin injury, giving way to Alex Stalock.

Richardson said it was “not as severe” as his previous groin injuries.

Kaiser, Rolston signed

The Hawks signed high-end defensive prospect Wyatt Kaiser to his three-year entry-level contract Tuesday — as expected after Minnesota-Duluth’s season ended Sunday.

Kaiser will join the Hawks immediately, burning the first year of his contract. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares right off the bat in the NHL. It’s a comparable situation to what Alex Vlasic experienced last spring coming from Boston University; Vlasic was eased into action, minutes-wise, but held his own.

The Hawks also signed forward prospect Ryder Rolston to his entry-level contract Monday after his junior year at Notre Dame ended last weekend. His contract will kick in next season.

Rolston tallied 47 points in 65 games over the last two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He has been sidelined since January with a broken collarbone but is joining Rockford for the remainder of this season, suggesting he might return at some point.

Hardman excited

Mike Hardman needed to be patient this season.

After playing eight NHL games at the end of the 2021 season and making 21 appearances last season — but none after January — he had been buried in Rockford until Monday, when the Hawks finally brought him back up.

“[I’m focusing on] showing the organization I can stay up here and be an NHL player,” Hardman said. “Everyone that gets called up tries to do the same thing. I’m obviously really excited for this opportunity.”

The 24-year-old Massachusetts native’s AHL production has dropped off this season — from 32 points in 43 games last season to 16 points in 49 games — but he believes he has improved his defensive awareness, anticipating better where opposing players will be.

