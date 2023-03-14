The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Boris Katchouk helps Blackhawks earn stunning win over Bruins

Katchouk erupted with his best performance as a Hawk, Taylor Raddysh produced a third-period hat trick and the Hawks overcame another Petr Mrazek injury to shock the league-leading Bruins 6-3 on Tuesday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Boris Katchouk helps Blackhawks earn stunning win over Bruins
Boris Katchouk celebrates.

Boris Katchouk (No. 14) erupted for three points in the Blackhawks’ win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

AP Photo/Matt Marton

Boris Katchouk has been a non-factor offensively and an occasional liability defensively much of this season. For the most part, it hasn’t gone as he hoped.

But on Tuesday, Katchouk suddenly looked like a power forward extraordinaire, making great play after great play to help the Blackhawks stun the league-leading Bruins 6-3.

“You can see something there; it’s just [he hasn’t had] the confidence to do it,” coach Luke Richardson said. “Now he’s starting to get more ice time and more confidence.”

Katchouk became just the 12th player to tally three or more points in a game against the 50-11-5 Bruins this season — and then Taylor Raddysh became the 13th by producing a hat trick within the third period. Joey Anderson, Jujhar Khaira and Ian Mitchell all recorded multiple points, as well.

In the context of the ragtag Hawks’ trudge to the finish line this season, it was a performance that had to be seen to be believed.

“We had our four lines going,” Richardson added. “We had all the ‘D’ going, both goalies going. We had everybody going for this win.”

Katchouk generated probably the highlight of his career to date in the third period, deking past Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort and picking the corner over Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark to give the Hawks the lead.

“Things happen for a reason, and tonight was my night,” Katchouk said.

Raddysh, who had tied the game by finishing off a net-front scramble earlier in the frame, added insurance goals on the power play and into an empty net to reach the 20-point plateau on the season.

Goalie Petr Mrazek was less lucky. After making two splendid saves on Trent Frederic shots from the slot midway through the second period, he exited the game with another groin injury, giving way to Alex Stalock.

Richardson said it was “not as severe” as his previous groin injuries.

Kaiser, Rolston signed

The Hawks signed high-end defensive prospect Wyatt Kaiser to his three-year entry-level contract Tuesday — as expected after Minnesota-Duluth’s season ended Sunday.

Kaiser will join the Hawks immediately, burning the first year of his contract. It’ll be interesting to see how he fares right off the bat in the NHL. It’s a comparable situation to what Alex Vlasic experienced last spring coming from Boston University; Vlasic was eased into action, minutes-wise, but held his own.

The Hawks also signed forward prospect Ryder Rolston to his entry-level contract Monday after his junior year at Notre Dame ended last weekend. His contract will kick in next season.

Rolston tallied 47 points in 65 games over the last two seasons with the Fighting Irish. He has been sidelined since January with a broken collarbone but is joining Rockford for the remainder of this season, suggesting he might return at some point.

Hardman excited

Mike Hardman needed to be patient this season.

After playing eight NHL games at the end of the 2021 season and making 21 appearances last season — but none after January — he had been buried in Rockford until Monday, when the Hawks finally brought him back up.

“[I’m focusing on] showing the organization I can stay up here and be an NHL player,” Hardman said. “Everyone that gets called up tries to do the same thing. I’m obviously really excited for this opportunity.”

The 24-year-old Massachusetts native’s AHL production has dropped off this season — from 32 points in 43 games last season to 16 points in 49 games — but he believes he has improved his defensive awareness, anticipating better where opposing players will be.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Joey Anderson trying to assert himself during functional tryout with Blackhawks
Cole Guttman’s excellent first Blackhawks season cut short by shoulder surgery
One year later, Brandon Hagel trade looks like win for Blackhawks, Lightning
Blackhawks notes: Jarred Tinordi fills in as alternate captain in Connor Murphy’s absence
Blackhawks’ scrappy effort yet again undone by late goal in loss to Lightning
Ragtag Blackhawks survive into overtime before succumbing to Panthers
The Latest
unnamed.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Aurora girl, 9, credited with saving mom’s life with 911 call and calm, courageous assistance
Aria Lamen called 911 when her mother, Caron, suddenly passed out last month. On Tuesday, Aria was honored by the Aurora City Council for her quick thinking.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
Transportation
CTA Brown and Purple lines returning to normal operations after rush-hour power outage
The Chicago Transit Authority encouraged commuters to use the Red Line as an alternate after a Loop power outage shuts Brown and Purple lines for several hours.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A crowd listens to speakers at a reparations rally outside of City Hall in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Supervisors in San Francisco are taking up a draft reparations proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for every eligible Black person. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: CAJC205
Nation/World
San Francisco board open to reparations with $5 million payouts
A proposal under consideration would give $5 million to every eligible Black adult, guaranteed annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years and homes for $1 a family.
By Janie Har | Associated Press
 
IMG_1374.jpg
Elections
Vallas, Johnson distance themselves from past comments on curbing crime at public safety forum
At the debate at UIC Tuesday, mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson said defunding the police is a political goal, but not his goal. Meanwhile, his opponent Paul Vallas denied he had said police were handcuffed and said he wants to restore proactive policing.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A photo of Bears running. back Khalil Herbert running with the ball against the Cowboys last season.
Bears
Bears look to RB Khalil Herbert as they move on without David Montgomery
They’ll also likely scour the late rounds of the draft and more affordable tiers of free agency to round out their running back room.
By Jason Lieser and Patrick Finley
 