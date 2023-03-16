The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks stay hot, beat Predators as Alex Stalock makes history

Stalock made 35 saves and became the first goalie in NHL history to save a penalty shot in three consecutive games as the Hawks won 2-1 in Nashville on Thursday.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks stay hot, beat Predators as Alex Stalock makes history
Goalie Alex Stalock helped the Blackhawks beat the Predators 2-1 on Thursday.

Goalie Alex Stalock helped the Blackhawks beat the Predators 2-1 on Thursday.

AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson warned his team not to follow up their stunning victory Tuesday against the Bruins with a flat performance Thursday against the Predators.

They heeded his advice, yet again punching above their weight to earn a 2-1 road victory and deal the Predators’ playoff hopes a significant blow.

Goalie Alex Stalock was the Hawks’ most valuable player as usual, making 35 saves on 36 shots.

Predators captain Roman Josi gave his team a flicker of life and spoiled Stalock’s shutout bid with 25 seconds left, but Stalock mentally flushed the disappointment, stopped a sharp-angle shot by Matt Duchene with 10 seconds left and carried the Hawks to the horn.

“I saw the puck [well],” Stalock said. “Our ‘D’ did a great job boxing out. Our forwards eliminated some dangerous shooters. That might’ve been Josi’s only threat all night. To eliminate a guy like that from the game, it’s a good job by our forwards, staying on him and chasing him around the zone and staying between him and the net.

“[We] played a simple game, scored timely goals and that has been the recipe lately.”

The timely goals came from Lukas Reichel — who benefited from a lucky bounce to score his third career goal in the same arena where he recorded his first career point last spring — and Joey Anderson, who earned a tap-in by forcing a turnover with a tenacious third-period forecheck.

Stalock also became the first known goalie in NHL history to save a penalty shot in three consecutive games when Duchene flubbed his chance in the second period. The veteran goalie is now 9-8-1 with a .922 save percentage this season.

Kaiser settling in

Just-signed rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser didn’t make his debut Thursday, having just joined the team in Nashville after a whirlwind week.

“[Minnesota-Duluth’s season] ended Sunday, and Monday was just hanging out with the guys at the end of the season,” Kaiser said. “Then Tuesday morning, I signed and drove down to the [Twin] Cities, and left Wednesday.”

During his first day, the 20-year-old defenseman was “talking to the coaches, watching some film, trying to understand how [the Hawks] play and what their identity is.”

His elite puck-moving ability should fit right in at the NHL level, but other areas will require some adjustment once his debut day arrives.

This and that

  • Reese Johnson has recovered from his concussion but is now sick with a stomach bug that Richardson thought he picked up from Stalock last week. He’ll fly commercial to join the Hawks mid-trip once he recovers.
  • Cole Guttman’s right shoulder stabilization surgery was successful, the Hawks announced, and he’s expected to return to hockey activities in July — well before training camp.
  • Anton Khudobin was called back up from Rockford to replace Petr Mrazek — while Mrazek recovers from his latest groin injury — and backed up Stalock on Thursday. But Khudobin still only has his neon-green Stars mask and stick with him, meaning the color contrast will be jarring if he does end up needing to play.
  • Speaking of the Stars, ex-Hawk Max Domi is off to a solid start there. He has recorded three points in his first seven games, four of which the Stars have won.
  • Sam Lafferty, meanwhile, has struggled in his first few weeks with the Maple Leafs, failing to maintain the career-redefining momentum he had built up over the past few months in Chicago. He sports just one point and a team-worst 34.9% scoring-chance ratio in seven games.
  • Lafferty’s fellow Hawks-turned-Leafs teammate Jake McCabe has been characteristically steady. McCabe touts zero points but a 51.6% scoring-chance ratio that ranks fifth among all Leafs during this span.
Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Jason Dickinson’s analysis of Blackhawks trades suggest future as a general manager
Blackhawks’ smart coaching, competitive culture defying last-place objective for the moment
Boris Katchouk helps Blackhawks earn stunning win over Bruins
Joey Anderson trying to assert himself during functional tryout with Blackhawks
Cole Guttman’s excellent first Blackhawks season cut short by shoulder surgery
One year later, Brandon Hagel trade looks like win for Blackhawks, Lightning
The Latest
A television screen displaying financial news including the stock price of First Republic Bank is seen inside one of the bank’s branches in the Financial District of Manhattan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The S&amp;P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading after erasing an earlier loss of nearly that much following reports that First Republic Bank could receive financial assistance or sell itself to another bank. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) ORG XMIT: NYMA101
Business
Big banks create $30 billion rescue package for troubled First Republic Bank
The uninsured deposits from 11 big banks into First Republic Bank are seen as a vote of confidence in the San Francisco-based firm with $176.4 billion in deposits.
By Saji Mathai
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside car at Austin gas station
The man, 27, was shot in the chest about 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson (left) and Paul Vallas (right) shake hands before a mayoral debate at WLS-TV ABC Channel 7’s studio on Thursday.
Elections
From handshakes to hand grenades: Vallas lobs his own verbal bombs in lively debate with Johnson
During their first televised debate last week, Brandon Johnson was the undisputed aggressor. That night, Paul Vallas played it safe by trying to remain above the fray. On Thursday, it was a dramatically different Vallas who showed up to debate his runoff opponent at ABC7 Chicago.
By Fran Spielman
 
University of Pennsylvania Law School.
Columnists
When a professor makes obnoxious remarks on race and culture, is it a matter of academic freedom?
UPenn law professor Amy Wax is upping the ante on obnoxious public remarks and almost daring the law school at which she teaches to punish her.
By Mona Charen
 
AP23076066179717.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern beats Boise State to advance to second round of NCAA Tournament
The Wildcats won 75-67 and will play in the second round for the second time in program history after their first trip in 2017.
By Annie Costabile
 