Blackhawks stay hot, beat Predators as Alex Stalock makes history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson warned his team not to follow up their stunning victory Tuesday against the Bruins with a flat performance Thursday against the Predators.

They heeded his advice, yet again punching above their weight to earn a 2-1 road victory and deal the Predators’ playoff hopes a significant blow.

Goalie Alex Stalock was the Hawks’ most valuable player as usual, making 35 saves on 36 shots.

Predators captain Roman Josi gave his team a flicker of life and spoiled Stalock’s shutout bid with 25 seconds left, but Stalock mentally flushed the disappointment, stopped a sharp-angle shot by Matt Duchene with 10 seconds left and carried the Hawks to the horn.

“I saw the puck [well],” Stalock said. “Our ‘D’ did a great job boxing out. Our forwards eliminated some dangerous shooters. That might’ve been Josi’s only threat all night. To eliminate a guy like that from the game, it’s a good job by our forwards, staying on him and chasing him around the zone and staying between him and the net.

“[We] played a simple game, scored timely goals and that has been the recipe lately.”

The timely goals came from Lukas Reichel — who benefited from a lucky bounce to score his third career goal in the same arena where he recorded his first career point last spring — and Joey Anderson, who earned a tap-in by forcing a turnover with a tenacious third-period forecheck.

Stalock also became the first known goalie in NHL history to save a penalty shot in three consecutive games when Duchene flubbed his chance in the second period. The veteran goalie is now 9-8-1 with a .922 save percentage this season.

Kaiser settling in

Just-signed rookie defenseman Wyatt Kaiser didn’t make his debut Thursday, having just joined the team in Nashville after a whirlwind week.

“[Minnesota-Duluth’s season] ended Sunday, and Monday was just hanging out with the guys at the end of the season,” Kaiser said. “Then Tuesday morning, I signed and drove down to the [Twin] Cities, and left Wednesday.”

During his first day, the 20-year-old defenseman was “talking to the coaches, watching some film, trying to understand how [the Hawks] play and what their identity is.”

His elite puck-moving ability should fit right in at the NHL level, but other areas will require some adjustment once his debut day arrives.

