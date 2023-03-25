The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Polling Place: How you voted on Blackhawks’ decision not to warm up in ‘Pride’ jerseys

Pride Night is scheduled for Sunday at the United Center, where the Blackhawks will skate against the Canucks.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Tampa Bay Lightning v Carolina Hurricanes

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Pride Night is scheduled for Sunday at the United Center, where the Blackhawks will skate against the Canucks. Notably, though, the Hawks have opted against wearing the customary Pride-themed warmup jerseys as part of the festivities due to safety concerns for players with families in Russia, where an anti-gay law signed by Vladimir Putin in December expanded restrictions on supporting LGBTQ rights.

The decision reportedly came from the front office, not the players, among whom are three with Russian heritage.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we wanted to know how you felt about this decision.

“I’m disappointed but understand the issue is complicated,” @SkywayWilly commented.

“The Chicago Blackhawks? More like the Chicago Cowards,” @RevDJEsq wrote.

We also asked for an update on your NCAA Tournament brackets. Just how messy are they by this point?

And we asked about the World Baseball Classic: Did you watch? Did you dig it? Could you believe how exciting that epic final showdown was between Japan’s Shohei Ohtani and Team USA’s Mike Trout?

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Are you disappointed in the Blackhawks’ decision not to wear rainbow-colored Pride warmup jerseys on Sunday’s scheduled Pride night?

Upshot: The “yeses” have it, but there’s still a vast gulf between the “inclusion” and “indoctrination” camps. Isn’t it great that we can discuss a matter such as this one — perhaps even disagree — and yet completely maintain respectful, neighborly dispositions in the process? Oh, wait, sorry, that never happens. Sigh.

Poll No. 2: How’s your NCAA Tournament bracket looking?

Upshot: Raise your hand if you had Florida Atlantic in the Elite Eight? Hello? Anyone out there? Your old pal here had Houston, UConn, Alabama and Duke in the Final Four, with Houston winning it all, in his bracket that ran in the paper. The truth is, we know what we know — some of us only a little, some of us more than that — but we’re all just guessing at bracket time. That’s why the tournament never disappoints.

Poll No. 3: Did you watch and enjoy the World Baseball Classic?

Upshot: There was a pretty great buzz throughout among those who were paying attention to the WBC. Let’s let @KurtisArndt take it from here: “The Czech Republic had school teachers on its team. The USA had a lineup of stars with $300 million contracts. That’s what makes the WBC so entertaining — any team can win, any team can compete.”

