Blackhawks’ pitiful performance against Stars leads to sixth straight loss

The Blackhawks were “pumped” to have Jonathan Toews back on the ice with them Tuesday morning, coach Luke Richardson said, but that excitement evidently used up all of their energy.

Come puck drop, the Hawks sleep-walked through a 4-1 loss to the Stars.

It was a remarkably pitiful offensive exhibition. The Hawks didn’t record a shot on goal for nearly 14 minutes to start the game and finished with just 18 shots on goal, tied for their third-lowest total of the season.

Even with the obvious deficits in both talent and quantity of forwards — Jujhar Khaira’s illness forced the Hawks to dress seven defensemen (compared to 11 forwards) and deploy Ian Mitchell as a winger for some of his shifts — the Hawks lacked the scrappiness with which they have typically played under Richardson.

“We know that we’re not as deep as a big team like Dallas, but we can still work and put pressure on them with good system play,” Richardson said. “That just wasn’t there in the beginning of the game tonight. [That] hasn’t happened that many times [this season].”

Tyler Johnson scored the Hawks’ lone goal, snapping an exasperating 14-game drought, but the weight of six consecutive losses overrode his relief.

“I would rather score when it actually matters,” Johnson said. “So I don’t really care, to be honest.”

Alex Stalock was ejected in the final minutes for arguing with the officials about Stars forward Luke Glendening running him over while scoring the visitors’ fourth goal. Ex-Hawks forward Max Domi, returning three weeks after being traded to the Stars, had tallied an assist earlier on.

Injury updates

Hawks forward Philipp Kurashev will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury suffered during a hit from Capitals forward Tom Wilson last week. The good news is his shoulder won’t need surgery, just rest. Kurashev finishes with nine goals and 16 assists in 70 games.

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi, meanwhile, is merely day-to-day with a hip injury — a surprisingly favorable diagnosis.

The Hawks called up prospect defenseman Alex Vlasic for the first time this season and inserted him into the lineup Tuesday in Tinordi’s place. That move kept them at eight healthy defensemen.

Saarela signs

The Hawks signed prospect forward Antti Saarela to a two-year entry-level contract that kicks in next season with an $896,250 salary-cap hit.

Saarela, a 2019 fourth-round pick, is known for his skating speed. He has spent his entire career to date in Finland, tallying 18 points in 41 games this season.

