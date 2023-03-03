Blackhawks conclude frenzied trade deadline week with quiet Friday

The Blackhawks made so many trades over the past two weeks that they had practically nothing left to do Friday on the NHL’s official deadline day.

General manager Kyle Davidson made only one small move, acquiring AHL forward Austin Wagner from the Kings for future considerations, before the deadline passed.

But that anticlimactic ending was hardly indicative of the overall plot line. The Hawks ultimately made nine trades between Feb. 22 and March 3.

“Kyle will probably need a week of sleep after this,” coach Luke Richardson joked.

Leaving out a multitude of AHL players that changed hands, the Hawks essentially traded Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe, Jack Johnson and two fifth-round picks for one first-round pick, four second-round picks, two fourth-round picks, Andreas Englund, Nikita Zaitsev, Joey Anderson and Anders Bjork.

The moves left the Hawks’ current roster as bare as any the NHL has seen in its salary-cap era but added to the Hawks’ overwhelmingly impressive array of draft picks. They now own eight picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft, six picks in the first three rounds in the 2024 draft and five picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.

“Moving players out, especially the ones we did — the people they are and the players they are — it’s not a fun thing,” Davidson said. “It’s not easy. Once you get past and you look back and have the assets you do, you know it’s what needs to be done, but not easy at all.”

This story will be updated.

