The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 3, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks conclude frenzied trade deadline week with quiet Friday

The Hawks made only one small move, acquiring AHL forward Austin Wagner from the Kings, before the NHL deadline passed Friday afternoon.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Blackhawks conclude frenzied trade deadline week with quiet Friday
Kyle Davidson will be judged moving forward based on how his trades, signings and decisions pan out.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson’s extremely busy stretch of trades had a quiet ending Friday.

Chicago Blackhawks photo

The Blackhawks made so many trades over the past two weeks that they had practically nothing left to do Friday on the NHL’s official deadline day.

General manager Kyle Davidson made only one small move, acquiring AHL forward Austin Wagner from the Kings for future considerations, before the deadline passed.

But that anticlimactic ending was hardly indicative of the overall plot line. The Hawks ultimately made nine trades between Feb. 22 and March 3.

“Kyle will probably need a week of sleep after this,” coach Luke Richardson joked.

Leaving out a multitude of AHL players that changed hands, the Hawks essentially traded Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe, Jack Johnson and two fifth-round picks for one first-round pick, four second-round picks, two fourth-round picks, Andreas Englund, Nikita Zaitsev, Joey Anderson and Anders Bjork.

The moves left the Hawks’ current roster as bare as any the NHL has seen in its salary-cap era but added to the Hawks’ overwhelmingly impressive array of draft picks. They now own eight picks in the first three rounds of the 2023 draft, six picks in the first three rounds in the 2024 draft and five picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.

“Moving players out, especially the ones we did — the people they are and the players they are — it’s not a fun thing,” Davidson said. “It’s not easy. Once you get past and you look back and have the assets you do, you know it’s what needs to be done, but not easy at all.”

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Max Domi to Stars for second-round pick
Patrick Kane, Rangers’ newest star, excited for ‘chance to play with a different organization’
Blackhawks fans sad to see end of Kane era, but hope he lifts another trophy: ‘We wish him all the happiness’
Blackhawks keeping to plan with Lukas Reichel
Blackhawks notes: Team rattled by trades as Luke Richardson preaches togetherness
Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews — apart now and together forever
The Latest
One segment of “History of the World, Part II,” called “Curb Your Judaism,” offers a Larry David-like take on Jesus (Jay Ellis, left), Mother Mary (Ana Maria Horsford) and Judas (Nick Kroll).
Movies and TV
‘History of the World, Part II’: Mel Brooks picks up where his jokey 1981 movie left off
‘Part I’ ended with a fake teaser to a ‘Part II’ that Brooks never planned. But now it’s here as a wacky Hulu series, and most of the sketches are loaded with stars and laughs.
By Richard Roeper
 
Chaka Khan performs on day three of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park, Sunday afternoon, July 22, 2018.&nbsp;
Music
Chaka Khan blasts Mariah Carey, Adele, Mary J. Blige’s high rankings on Rolling Stone list
The magazine ranked Khan at No. 29, Carey at No. 5, Adele at No. 22 and Blige at No. 25 on its list of the 200 greatest singers of all time.
By Charles Trepany | USA Today
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker arrives with first lady M.K. Pritzker to deliver his combined budget and State of the State address on Feb. 15 to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Letters to the Editor
As a teacher, I’m waiting for our leaders to take a bold stand for honest education
It’s time that elected officials elsewhere in the country follow Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s lead.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Councils.jpeg
Politics
Community activists are claiming a majority of wins in new police oversight council elections in Chicago
A coalition of activists, faith-based organizations and labor groups celebrate their success drafting candidates who won election to the newly formed Chicago police district councils.
By Shannon Heffernan | WBEZ
 
President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to retired Army Col. Paris Davis for his heroism during the Vietnam War, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 3, 2023, in Washington.
Nation/World
Black Vietnam veteran finally awarded Medal of Honor for bravery
The belated recognition for the 83-year-old Virginia resident came after the recommendation for his medal was lost, resubmitted — and then lost again.
By Darlene Superville | Associated Press
 