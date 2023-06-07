Blackhawks on track to hiring Darren Pang as lead TV analyst

The Blackhawks are on track to hiring Darren Pang to be their TV analyst, sources said. He was a Hawks goalie for parts of three seasons in the 1980s.

Pang’s contract with Bally Sports Midwest, which carries the Blues, expired. He had been the team’s TV analyst for 14 years. He also works for TNT, for whom he’s covering the Stanley Cup Final. Pang told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last month that he’s close to signing a three-year extension with the network and that his next team job must accommodate that.

More to come ...

