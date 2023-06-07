Blackhawks on track to hiring Darren Pang as lead TV analyst
Pang was a Hawks goalie for parts of three seasons in the 1980s. His contract with Bally Sports Midwest, which carries the Blues, expired. He had been the team’s TV analyst for 14 years.
The Blackhawks are on track to hiring Darren Pang to be their TV analyst, sources said. He was a Hawks goalie for parts of three seasons in the 1980s.
Pang’s contract with Bally Sports Midwest, which carries the Blues, expired. He had been the team’s TV analyst for 14 years. He also works for TNT, for whom he’s covering the Stanley Cup Final. Pang told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last month that he’s close to signing a three-year extension with the network and that his next team job must accommodate that.
More to come ...
The Latest
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ alum cast as King of Pop in stage musical playing the Nederlander Theatre Aug. 1-Sept. 2.
Officers were called to 22nd Street and Camden Court in the western suburb around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday after getting a 911 call, according to police.
Guide Chae Dolsen had three anglers catch the same muskie three times in less than three weeks from Webster Lake.
Too often, the operators of fossil fuel plants that emit greenhouse gases can’t perform when customers need them most, a CUB leader writes. They shouldn’t be off the hook for fines when they fail on our power grid.
Wife feels betrayed after catching him on a phone sex call and discovering his online habits.