Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Blackhawks on track to hiring Darren Pang as lead TV analyst

Pang was a Hawks goalie for parts of three seasons in the 1980s. His contract with Bally Sports Midwest, which carries the Blues, expired. He had been the team’s TV analyst for 14 years.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
AP19053793289977.jpg

Then-Blues analyst Darren Pang watches play during a game in 2019 in Dallas.

Tony Gutierrez/AP

The Blackhawks are on track to hiring Darren Pang to be their TV analyst, sources said. He was a Hawks goalie for parts of three seasons in the 1980s.

Pang’s contract with Bally Sports Midwest, which carries the Blues, expired. He had been the team’s TV analyst for 14 years. He also works for TNT, for whom he’s covering the Stanley Cup Final. Pang told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last month that he’s close to signing a three-year extension with the network and that his next team job must accommodate that.

More to come ...

