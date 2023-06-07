Corey Crawford a Hall of Famer? Odds say no

Will former Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford get into the Hall of Fame this year? The odds say … probably not.

IllinoisBet.com gives Crawford a 22% chance of being enshrined in this year’s class, despite having a pair of Stanley Cup championships on his resume.

Even though Crawford was an integral part of the Blackhawks’ 2013 and 2015 championships, the oddsmakers argue that plenty of goalies would have been successful with those teams.

“There is no doubt that Crawford was an excellent goaltender who was the perfect fit for Chicago,” sports betting analyst Cecil Peters wrote at IllinoisBet.com. “But he simply wasn’t great enough for a long enough time to make it into the Hall of Fame, so to hear his name announced on June 21 would be a surprise.”

Crawford retired two years ago, finishing his career with 488 regular-season and 96 postseason appearances.

His .918 career save percentage ranks 14th in NHL history, and in 2013 and 2015, he won the William Jennings Trophy, which goes to the goalie for the team with the fewest goals against.