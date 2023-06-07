The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Blackhawks re-sign Andreas Athanasiou to two-year contract

Athanasiou will carry a $4.25 million salary-cap hit, helping the Hawks creep closer to the cap floor and providing offensive support for expected No. 1 pick Connor Bedard.

By  Ben Pope
 Updated  
SHARE Blackhawks re-sign Andreas Athanasiou to two-year contract
Athanasiou.jpg

The Blackhawks re-signed Andreas Athanasiou on Wednesday.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images file photo

The Blackhawks moved quickly to re-sign forward Andreas Athanasiou after his strong finish to this past season.

The Hawks brought back Athanasiou — who had been headed for unrestricted free agency yet again — on a two-year contract with a $4.25 million salary-cap hit on Wednesday, per a source.

The deal gives Athanasiou a nice raise (and extra security) over the one-year, $3 million contract he signed with the Hawks last summer. It also helps the Hawks creep closer to the cap floor — of which they’re still more than $15 million shy — and start building some offensive support for projected No. 1 pick Connor Bedard. All parties should be pleased.

Athanasiou, who will turn 29 in August, put together a solid 2022-23 season in a tough situation, catching fire down the stretch — tallying 20 points in his final 24 games and 12 points in his final eight games — to finish with an even 20 goals and 20 assists in 81 games overall. It was the second-best offensive season of his career.

He struggles at times defensively, but his skating is truly world-class and should complement Bedard well. If Bedard and Athanasiou start 2023-24 on the first line together, it will be interesting to see which one coach Luke Richardson chooses to play center, since Athanasiou’s spring surge was sparked by a surprising move to center.

“Playing center...keeps him moving [and] keeps him thinking out there about what his responsibility is, not about the chance he just missed,” Richardson said in April.

Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson is just getting started with offseason moves. He’s currently working from the NHL scouting combine in Buffalo, where the Hawks have been interviewing a massive group of upper-tier prospects all week.

Once the team’s focus shifts from scouting to free agency and trades, Davidson will likely bring in additional veteran forward support for Bedard and fellow cornerstone forward prospect Lukas Reichel.

Max Domi — who signed alongside Athanasiou last summer and is represented by the same agent, Darren Ferris — is one strong possibility if he doesn’t re-sign with the Stars.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Corey Crawford a Hall of Famer? Odds say no
Blackhawks on track to hiring Darren Pang as lead TV analyst
Bet on it: In Stanley Cup Final, Knights look golden to casinos
Andrew Strathmann follows long hockey journey from Chicago suburbs to NHL Draft
Patrick Kane expected to be out 4-6 months after undergoing hip surgery
New Stadium for Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox? TV broadcasts have new option
The Latest
IMG_4601.jpg
Crime
Charges filed against boyfriend of woman found slain in Logan Square, days after family reported her missing
Genesis Silva, a convicted felon and registered sex offender, was charged with a felony count of concealing the death of Brittany Battaglia. Chicago police said the investigation into the slaying “remains ongoing.”
By Tom Schuba
 
Jake Burger has hit 12 home runs for the White Sox this season. (Getty Images)
Through peaks and valleys, family keeps White Sox’ Jake Burger grounded
All-Star chatter “special” to former first-round pick
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Boy, 15, wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
The boy was in the 0-100 block of West Root Street around 3:40 p.m. when someone in an SUV fired shots. He is listed in serious condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_89426073.jpg
Health
Salmonella outbreak in ground beef reported in the Chicago area
The state health department has confirmed 26 cases of salmonella between April 25 and May 18 in Cook and the collar counties.
By Kade Heather
 
Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has reported to OTAs.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 285: Jaylon’s back
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is at Halas Hall after missing earlier OTA sessions.
By Sun-Times staff
 