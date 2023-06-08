The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
Blackhawks announce Darren Pang will be their TV analyst on NBC Sports Chicago

The former Hawks goalie will join play-by-play voice Chris Vosters for the 2023-24 season. He began his broadcast career hosting the Hawks’ postgame radio show in 1990.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
1424750_0841.jpg

Darren Pang is working the Stanley Cup Final for TNT.

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

The Blackhawks and NBC Sports Chicago announced Thursday that analyst and former Hawks goalie Darren Pang will join play-by-play voice Chris Vosters for the 2023-24 season. The Sun-Times reported Wednesday that the sides were nearing an agreement.

Pang, 59, spent the last 14 seasons in the Blues’ TV booth on Bally Sports Midwest. After playing in three seasons with the Hawks in the 1980s, Pang began his broadcast career in 1990 as the host of the team’s postgame show on WBBM-AM (780).

He’ll continue to be an analyst and ice-level reporter for TNT, for whom he’s covering the Stanley Cup Final. Pang also has worked for NBC Sports, the Coyotes and TSN in Canada.

“It’s an honor to return to Chicago and join the broadcast booth at such an exciting time for this franchise,” Pang said in a statement, alluding to the Hawks’ having the first pick in the NHL Draft. “Coming back to where my NHL playing and broadcasting career started means a lot to me and my family, and I’m thankful to the Blackhawks for this opportunity.

“Chris Vosters is one of the best young broadcasters in the game. I look forward to working with him and telling the story of Blackhawks hockey to the great fans of this organization.”

Said Hawks president of business operations Jaime Faulkner: “We are thrilled to have Darren team up with Chris Vosters for our television broadcasts at this exciting time for our organization. Our goal is to give fans the best experience watching and listening to Blackhawks hockey. His expertise on the game, his energy and the relationships he has within the NHL will elevate the storytelling of this next chapter of team history.”

