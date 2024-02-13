Blackhawks players buzzing about hosting Winter Classic next season: ‘That’s pure hockey’

Plenty of NHL players grew up occasionally skating on frozen ponds around their neighborhoods, but few grew up playing outdoor hockey as much as Philipp Kurashev did.

As a kid in Switzerland, Kurashev's youth team held not one but every single practice outside; only their games were inside. That was normal, and he loved it.

"The most fun time was the outdoor rink with the snow a little bit," Kurashev said, grinning at the memory. "That's pure hockey."

So when the now-Blackhawks forward saw last week the news that the Hawks will host the Winter Classic — the NHL's biggest annual outdoor game — next season at Wrigley Field against the Blues, he was ecstatic.

"That would be unbelievable," he said. "I've always loved watching those outdoor games. I still love them. I watch every one. It's so fun to see that."

For Hawks players on contracts expiring this summer — and there are lots of them in that boat — it's difficult to get excited about something scheduled on or near New Year's Day next year, when they'll likely be playing elsewhere.

But for Hawks players lucky enough to be already signed for next season, it has proven difficult to restrain their excitement and stay focused on the current season.

"[There's] just a buzz, [with] guys chattering about how we're excited about it and how this organization has been fortunate to have quite a few of them," said forward Ryan Donato, one of the aforementioned guys who often played pick-up pond hockey growing up in Massachusetts.

Added forward Nick Foligno: "Everyone appreciates the league is looking at our team that way. Obviously, we know we have a pretty special player in [Connor] Bedard that they want to showcase, but it's a great opportunity to showcase we're a team on the rise. Hopefully we're in a position where we're a team in the thick of it come next year at that time. I'm excited about that."

Switzerland native Philipp Kurashev is excited to play outdoors again. Erin Hooley/AP Photos

Foligno spent 16 years in the NHL before finally getting to play outside for the first time — for the Bruins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park. He "never figured" he would get another opportunity before he retired, but after next year at Wrigley, he'll have played in both venues that have hosted multiple Winter Classics.

Defenseman Alex Vlasic certainly cannot claim the same, but he does remember watching the first Winter Classic that Wrigley hosted — back in 2009 between the Hawks and Red Wings — in his friend's basement in Glenview. He was 7 years old at the time.

Actually playing in the Friendly Confines this time will be a different experience.

"That would be, honestly, a dream come true," Vlasic said. "Growing up here in Chicago, when you think of the Winter Classic, I immediately think of the Blackhawks for some reason."

The most competitive game Vlasic has ever played outdoors was for the Chicago Mission AAA team at a makeshift rink in Rosemont. Kurashev also last played outdoors while in juniors with the Quebec Remparts. Both of them happened to get extremely cold weather for their showcases — "the ice was breaking," Kurashev said — so they're hoping for more moderate temperatures next year.

But it's best if it's not too warm, either, as Foligno learned in Boston.

"The pucks bounce differently out there," Foligno said. "When you went out for the first practice, you could feel the vibrations [because] it's hollow underneath. And the light is a difference. You've got the glare coming — for the goalies especially. And for us, the weather was too hot, so early on in the game, it was soupy out there."

That unpredictability is part of the Winter Classic's magic, though. Be it mild or frigid, snowy or clear, it will be unique.

"It's the beauty of one game a year where you get to be the biggest ticket in town and all eyes are on you," Foligno added.