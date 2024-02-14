Blackhawks’ penalty kill has been NHL’s best this winter, providing bright spot amid misery

If there's anything a team full of grinders should be good at, it's killing penalties.

The Blackhawks are proving that to be true. Amid the recent misery — including an ongoing seven-game losing streak — stemming from their complete inability to score goals, the penalty kill has been a bright spot.

Since Jan. 5, coincidentally the night Connor Bedard got injured, the Hawks have killed 40 of 45 opposing power plays, a 88.9% kill rate that leads the NHL during that time period — just ahead of the Hurricanes (88.1%). In the last three games since returning from the All-Star break, they're a perfect 9-for-9.

Has it translated to wins? Most certainly not. The Hawks remain a miserable 3-11-1 without Bedard. Their power play has converted only five of 43 opportunities since Jan. 5, meaning it has been just as bad as the penalty kill has been good — negating any net positive impact.

Every bright spot is worth appreciating in these times, though. And considering the Hawks' penalty kill ranked 27th with a 73.6% kill rate through Jan. 4, their wintertime turnaround is impressive.

"We haven’t really changed anything other than showing video, getting to the structure and executing the structure," coach Luke Richardson said. "There was never one clear [problem] earlier in the year; it was just one thing one game and one thing the next game.

"We pressure hard down ice, so it makes it difficult for the other team. It’s one area we’re proud we’re gaining strides in. Hopefully that pushes the other side. When we practice our power play, they’re going against a pretty good unit right now. Other teams are pressuring [our power play] hard right now — because we’re struggling a bit — and we have to be ready for it, so that’s how we’re practicing."

Defenseman Alex Vlasic noticed the Hawks' penalty kill had been allowing a lot of goals in the final 10-20 seconds of power plays earlier this season, so staying locked in just slightly longer has made a significant difference.

Unlike last year, when Hawks assistant coach Kevin Dean's idea to switch the penalty-kill formation from a piston to diamond halfway through the season led to a second-half turnaround, there haven't been any significant tactical changes this time. They've just continued emphasizing aggressiveness pressuring the puck within the diamond formation and in the neutral zone — a talking point since training camp.

"Not a lot of teams [pressure this much], so it throws other teams off a little bit and creates less 'D'-zone time," Richardson said. "If we can make them get frustrated and turn back again, then they get out of their routes. ... Then, when they enter our zone, they're not really in their right spots, so it lets us pressure that puck even more."

It helps that the Hawks employ a variety of players well-suited for penalty-killing roles. Again, that's what happens when gritty players who rarely score comprise the majority of the roster.

Jason Dickinson, Colin Blackwell and Joey Anderson have been stout defensively in all situations. Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk have been a consistent forward pair demonstrating chemistry on the penalty kill. Vlasic is a magician when it comes to breaking up plays, and the other defensemen used on the kill (Seth Jones, Jarred Tinordi, Jaycob Megna and Connor Murphy when healthy) have also mostly held their own defensively.

Beyond their league-best kill rate since Jan. 5, the Hawks' penalty kill has conceded the fifth-fewest shot attempts, ninth-fewest shots on goal and fifth-fewest scoring chances per minute during that window. They've also generated the fifth-most shorthanded scoring chances, although they've only buried one.

"We've been on our toes, we've been pressuring pucks and we've been making hard plays," Anderson said. "We've just got to have more of that [at] five-on-five."