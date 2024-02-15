The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Blackhawks notes: MacKenzie Entwistle’s scoring woes bode poorly for his stick

Plus, why Rem Pitlick could be a clever trivia answer in the future, and several injury updates beyond Connor Bedard.

By  Ben Pope
   
MacKenzie Entwistle chases Kaapo Kakko

MacKenzie Entwistle is frustrated about his low scoring this season.

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

Blackhawks forward MacKenzie Entwistle sat down on the bench last Friday in frustration, looked down at his stick and yelled at the blade — as if it had a mind of its own — in an earnest yet exasperated tone, "Go in the net!"

The NBC Sports Chicago broadcast perfectly captured the moment against the Rangers, since they had Entwistle "mic'd up." And the moment itself perfectly captured the mood around the Hawks' goal-starved forward corps lately.

"It's a matter of bearing down and putting pucks in the net," Entwistle said Wednesday in a calmer mood. "We can sit here and talk about how we're going to do it, how many times to do it [or] why it's not going in. It comes down to, how many goals did you get in the game? Did you win or did you lose? Obviously, we've been on the wrong side of it."

During the 14 games Connor Bedard missed, the Hawks went 3-10-1 and scored only 20 goals. And nobody's stat line reflects the Hawks' offensive woes better than Entwistle's.

The 24-year-old forward, in his third full season with the Hawks, has tallied only two goals and three assists in 44 games (entering Thursday). He's one of only five forwards around the NHL this season with 40 or more appearances and five or fewer points.

"You want to use it to motivate you and use it as fire to try to change those numbers," he said. "But you don't have to be a genius to look at the numbers and know we haven't been scoring goals."

Coach Luke Richardson's advice for Entwistle has focused on convincing him to stickhandle less and receive and release the puck more quickly.

"He's got a good shot; sometimes it just takes him a little long to load up," Richardson said. "He can talk to his stick all he wants, I guess. But right now [it's about] him keeping that perseverance in his mind. Just like anybody — we've talked about [Lukas] Reichel getting down on his game — you can't let that get to you."

Pitlick waived

In a few years, Rem Pitlick could be a clever answer to this trivia question: Name a former Hawks player who never recorded a point for the team.

Pitlick was waived Wednesday and sent to Rockford on Thursday after a fruitless month on the NHL roster following a trade from the Penguins. He played in nine games with zero points.

Among Hawks forwards who tallied zero points, David Koci (who played in 2006-07 and 2007-08) is the all-time leader with 27 games played. Pitlick is one of 19 guys who logged nine or more pointless games — a list that also includes Koci, Viktor Tikhonov and John Quenneville. Pitlick's contract expires at season's end, but he theoretically could get called up again before that and squeeze onto the scoresheet.

Injury updates

Defenseman Jarred Tinordi also returned Thursday from an injury, albeit a much milder groin strain that had cost him only the last two games.

Forward Anthony Beauvillier, sidelined since Jan. 2 due to a broken wrist, also participated in the impromptu morning skate Thursday and could join the Hawks for full practice as soon as Friday, Richardson said.

In less fortunate news, depth forward Luke Philp endured a tough week. After rehabbing since August to recover from Achilles surgery, he was finally ready to join Rockford, thus why he was placed on waivers Tuesday. But then the Hawks discovered Philp had sustained a new, different injury. He was placed back on injured reserve Thursday.

