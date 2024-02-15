The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 15, 2024
Blackhawks Sports NHL

Connor Bedard to make surprise return for Blackhawks tonight against Penguins

After missing just under six weeks with a jaw injury, the Hawks’ star rookie will play Thursday at the United Center — an ahead-of-schedule return after coach Luke Richardson said Monday he expected Bedard to return next week.

By  Ben Pope
   
SHARE Connor Bedard to make surprise return for Blackhawks tonight against Penguins
Connor Bedard before a recent Blackhawks game.

Connor Bedard will return to action Thursday against the Penguins.

AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has proven adept at surprises.

He first surprised the hockey world with a cameo at the NHL All-Star skills competition earlier this month in Toronto. Come Thursday, he will surprise the hockey world again by returning well ahead of schedule from his jaw injury.

Bedard will be in the lineup Thursday night when the Hawks face the Penguins at the United Center, sources told the Sun-Times, after receiving clearance from doctors.

It represents a departure from the organization's original ultra-patient plan, but Bedard has been pushing to return as fast as possible for weeks and ultimately got his way.

As of Monday, coach Luke Richardson thought Bedard wouldn’t be available until next week, and also thought he would need a few full practice participations — including contact — to get back up to speed. Bedard has been practicing in a non-contact jersey for weeks, which should help him avoid much rust conditioning- or shooting-wise, but his face and jaw haven't been banged much within his bubble shield.

He will end up with a final count of 14 games missed due to the jaw injury suffered Jan. 5 in New Jersey. The Hawks went 3-10-1 in those 14 games and desperately need him to revive their offense.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ penalty kill has been NHL’s best this winter, providing bright spot amid misery
Coach Luke Richardson ‘grumpy’ about Blackhawks’ lack of determination in loss to Canucks
Blackhawks players buzzing about hosting Winter Classic next season: ‘That’s pure hockey’
Connor Bedard expected to return next week for Blackhawks
Projecting the Blackhawks’ forward group for next season
Blackhawks’ attendance back near top of NHL, thanks to broadened demographics
The Latest
Rosemont RV Show Promo Photo.jpg
Outdoors
Go & Show hits the road to the Chicago RV & Camping Show and Tinley Park Expo
The Great Backyard Bird Count is also among the weekend’s top events.
By Dale Bowman
 
ShotSpotter technology is seen at the intersection of North Lavergne Avenue and West Division Street in Austin in June 2023.
Crime
ShotSpotter could be cut off Friday as Chicago, tech company remain at odds over contract extension
The current $49 million contract with ShotSpotter expires Friday, meaning the gunshot detection system that covers 12 of the city’s 22 police districts could be shut down as early as the end of that day.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
Chicago police work the scene where two teenaged CPS high school students were shot and killed outside Innovations High School in the first block of North Wabash Avenue in The Loop, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
Other Views
A proposal in Springfield would let CPS local school councils make final decision on cops in schools
We’ve seen firsthand that school resource officers do not “police” students but mentor them, state Rep. Mary Gill and Carisa Parker, a member of a local school council, write.
By State Rep. Mary Gill and Carisa Parker
 
United States Postal Service Reports Lost Of 2.3 Billion, As Its Delivering Fewer Packages
Crime
Uptown man charged with burglary, identity theft after allegedly stealing mail
Jonathan Minter, 37, faces seven felony charges related to mail theft.
By Mary Norkol
 
Asylum-seekers, mostly from Venezuela,&nbsp;camp at the Grand Crossing police station at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in Woodlawn, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. On Saturday, 28-year-old Venezuelan migrant Yerlianny Romero was shot and wounded while holding her child outside the Chicago police station.
Columnists
Home truths: One of Chicago’s toughest problems is creating homes for the unhoused
Chicago faces myriad pressures to help people find a permanent place to live, whether they struggle with addiction, trekked through the Darién Gap to build a better life in the U.S., or can’t make ends meet.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 