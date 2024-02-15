Connor Bedard to make surprise return for Blackhawks tonight against Penguins

Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard has proven adept at surprises.

He first surprised the hockey world with a cameo at the NHL All-Star skills competition earlier this month in Toronto. Come Thursday, he will surprise the hockey world again by returning well ahead of schedule from his jaw injury.

Bedard will be in the lineup Thursday night when the Hawks face the Penguins at the United Center, sources told the Sun-Times, after receiving clearance from doctors.

It represents a departure from the organization's original ultra-patient plan, but Bedard has been pushing to return as fast as possible for weeks and ultimately got his way.

As of Monday, coach Luke Richardson thought Bedard wouldn’t be available until next week, and also thought he would need a few full practice participations — including contact — to get back up to speed. Bedard has been practicing in a non-contact jersey for weeks, which should help him avoid much rust conditioning- or shooting-wise, but his face and jaw haven't been banged much within his bubble shield.

He will end up with a final count of 14 games missed due to the jaw injury suffered Jan. 5 in New Jersey. The Hawks went 3-10-1 in those 14 games and desperately need him to revive their offense.

This story will be updated.