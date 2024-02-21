Blackhawks notes: Connor Bedard learning better positions for backchecking

Before Connor Bedard's second-period goal Saturday against the Senators, Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson saw Bedard do something else he liked just as much.

Instead of looping behind the net after his initial shot off the rush was saved, the rookie forward curled back high in the offensive zone, putting himself in good position to backcheck if the Senators gained possession and tried to counterattack — but also in good position to maneuver into space in the slot if the Hawks won a puck battle, as Philipp Kurashev ultimately did.

"That's a better position, both defensively and offensively," Richardson said. "And I saw him three or four times putting his head down, crossing over and busting back as the first guy back."

Richardson believes Bedard has been more reliable defensively — and paying more attention to defense — since he returned from injury, calling it a "difference in his game."

That's good news because Bedard wasn't exactly stout in his own zone at the start of the year. His rate of scoring chances allowed still isn't pretty and he probably never will grade out as an excellent defensive forward, but it's important for him to at least hold his own in that regard.

"[I] try to be as complete as I can, and that’s part of it," Bedard said. "When I’m playing my best hockey is when I’m really moving my legs and trying to be effective in all areas. It’s something I’m trying to dial in."

Bedard-Martin feud

Another way Bedard is trying to round out his game involves being feistier and grittier on the ice, as exemplified by his feud — although that might be a generous use of the term — with Hurricanes goalie Spencer Martin on Monday.

Late in the second period, Hurricanes defenseman Dmitri Orlov checked Bedard into Martin, yet the journeyman goalie was apparently offended and shoved Bedard while skating to the locker room at period's end. Bedard immediately turned around and chopped Martin's stick out of his hands.

When Bedard scored in the third period — albeit later negated after an offside review — he stared down Martin, who pointed at the scoreboard in response.

"I liked Connor’s reaction," Richardson said Tuesday. "I heard the guys; they loved it. He’s not going to take it. I don’t think he started it, but he’s not going to let it slide by."

Connor Bedard and Hurricanes goalie Spencer Martin developed a bit of a feud Monday. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Bedard characteristically downplayed the drama after cooling off, which he always does quickly.

"I was trying to be a little more physical, and I guess [I] got in his face a little bit there," Bedard said. "He didn’t like it, which is fair. I don’t think either of us are waking up and caring too much about it. It’s not a big deal at all."

The fact he has now had three goals disallowed upon review clearly upsets him more. Richardson quipped that the plastic shield of his bubble helmet made "his eyes look even more angry," and Bedard joked that the NHL's review room in Toronto seemingly "doesn’t like me too much."

This and that

Forward Zach Sanford cleared waivers Wednesday and will presumably be sent to Rockford — joining Lukas Reichel, Rem Pitlick and Cole Guttman, who all populate the IceHogs' forward corps at the moment.

Defenseman Louis Crevier was struck in the mouth by a deflected Bedard shot during practice Tuesday and missed Wednesday's game against the Flyers due to soreness after visiting the dentist, Richardson said.

The Hawks narrowly dodged a similar situation with defenseman Seth Jones. He left morning skate Wednesday after a deflected puck struck his collarbone, but Richardson said he checked out alright.